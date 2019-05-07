Police Show Shocking Haul Of Weapons And Drugs Seized After Pursuit

7 May 2019, 14:57 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 15:03

Swords, knives and drugs were seized on the streets of London.
Swords, knives and drugs were seized on the streets of London. Picture: Met Police

Police have taken to social media to show off a shocking collection of swords and knives taken off a criminal gang in London. The haul even contained several bin bags full of drugs.

Armed officers from the Met's Firearm Command arrested a man after a short pursuit on Monday night in the Islington area.

Officers arrested a man for a number of offences, including "driving at and injuring one of our #SCO19 colleagues in a separate incident back in April."

A social media post showed what officers found when they searched the vehicle.

Cops recovered several swords and machetes, a number of folding knives and even, what appears to be, a samurai sword.

A spokesperson for the Met said that work to tackle knife crime is on-going across the force. As part of this work the Violent Crime Task Force was formed which is leading the force's response to knife crime.

Police showed bin bags filled with drugs.
Police showed bin bags filled with drugs. Picture: Met Police

"From 1st April 2018 to 17th April 2019, the VCTF seized 809 knives, 571 offensive weapons and made 4,224 arrests for weapons, violence and drug-related offences," a spokesperson said.

Police also carried out 7556 weapons sweeps in public parks and open spaces looking for weapons and drugs."

