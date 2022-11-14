Police still hunting for woman in bright pink trousers spotted leaving 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office

14 November 2022, 18:54

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for
Picture of the woman that police are hunting for. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Police are still hunting for a woman in bright pink trousers who was pictured carrying a small box of human faeces that was left outside of an MP's office.

The ‘offensive item’ was left outside the constituency office of Stroud MP Siobhan Ballie shortly after 1.30pm on November 2.

Police investigators at Gloucestershire Constabulary released CCTV footage of the woman they want to speak to.

In the footage she is seen wearing bright pink trousers and walking towards the MPs office.

We've released CCTV footage of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with the harassment of an MP. An...

Posted by Gloucestershire Constabulary on Friday, November 11, 2022

Anybody who knows who the woman is should call police on the non-emergency line 101 and quote the incident 212 of November 2.

Siobhan Baillie condemned the "nastiness" on Monday after the item was found by her workplace in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Siobhan Baillie MP
Siobhan Baillie MP. Picture: Official portrait

"There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box," she said.

"Because of the nastiness we face, many decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office."

The box is also said to have included a derogatory note written on the inside.

