Police trainer jailed for trying to have sex with '15-year-old girl' in KFC who was actually undercover cop

Alex Foster had been a special constable with Northamptonshire Police force. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Kieran Kelly

A former police special constable has been jailed for trying to meet a '15-year-old girl' in KFC for sex.

Alex John Foster, 43, was caught by fellow cops in a KFC car park in Nottinghamshire with condoms and lubrication after grooming the teenage girl online.

A training officer with Northamptonshire Police at the time, Foster asked the girl, who was actually an undercover officer, what experience she had 'with lads' and said he was 'looking for someone to have sex with'.

Recorder James House KC told Foster that he was in a position of trust and his offences were bound to worsen the public's perception of police officers.

He added: “You knew perfectly well that communicating with a 15-year-old girl was not only wrong but unlawful."

Foster was met by uncover police officers. Picture: Google

Foster, from Northamptonshire, admitted three charges relating to sexual communication with a child, including arranging or facilitating and intentionally encouraging or assisting. He was jailed for two years.

Foster was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the Sex Offenders’ register.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct's director of major investigations Steve Noonan said: “Mr Foster’s actions were abhorrent in sexually communicating online with a person he believed to be a child and then arranging and travelling to meet them for sexual purposes.

"He has rightly received a prison sentence for his appalling behaviour. We directed the investigation by Northamptonshire Police’s counter-corruption unit and I am grateful to their officers for their professionalism in helping to bring this offender to justice.”