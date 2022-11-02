Police urgently hunting for a man after a woman was raped in the woods during broad daylight

police are hunting for Ron Domi. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

By Fran Way

Police are urgently hunting for a man after a woman was raped in the woods during broad daylight.

Bedfordshire Police released two images of the man they want to speak to after the attack on Sunday, October 23.

Officers say anybody who spots Ron Domi, who is 20-years-old and from Luton, should call 999 immediately.

Picture of Ron Domi shared by Bedfordshire Police. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Writing in an appeal, investigators say that witnesses might have seen the attacker in the woods with his victim between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

They added: “Members of the public are also reminded that it is an offence to harbour someone who is wanted in relation to a criminal investigation.”

Anybody who has information that could lead to his whereabouts should call police and quote the reference 40/61577/22.