Mystery as dead body found lying in a Wigan street covered in ‘hazardous substances’

The cordoned off road in Wigan. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Police have issued a warning to members of the public after a body was found in a street in Wigan with ‘potentially hazardous substances’ on it.

Police said they were called to Kilburn Drive, Shevington, Wigan to reports of someone lying dead in the street.

Officers rushed to the scene where they found a person deceased on Thursday evening.

They are working to establish the person’s identity.

Police have now said they believe there are “potentially hazardous substances” - believed to be white powder - on the body and “anyone who has had direct contact should speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.”

The body has remained in place, according to local media, until it is safe to move it.

Officers added that they had contained the scene, and they believe that there is no wider risk to the surrounding area.

Shevington is a suburban village about three miles outside of the centre of Wigan, in Greater Manchester.

Residents said that the incident was out of keeping with the area's usual sleepy reputation.

He told the Manchester Evening News: "Police were already here when I got home from work at around 10.30 last night. Fire engines were here as well. It’s normally quiet round here though. Nothing ever happens".

Another told the Wigan Post: "My husband had just got back from a jazz event in Manchester and told me there was a police cordon on Kilburn. I had no idea, but I've been just to Shevington this morning there's all sorts of rumours going around.

"My daughter called this morning to say that there is a tent near where there is a clearing between houses and they think they've found a body.

"I heard sirens and saw blue lights last night but I just thought they were passing on the main road."

Any information can be passed to police on 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.