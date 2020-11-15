Police warning after 'toxic' drug kills one and leaves teenager critically ill

15 November 2020, 13:46

A person holding up a bottle of ketamine.
A Home Office’s survey in 2018/19 found 2.9 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 had used ketamine in the last year. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

South Wales Police have issued a warning about “dangerous and harmful drugs” after a man died and a teenager was hospitalised in Cardiff.

The 25-year-old man and 18-year-old woman are believed to have taken the class B drug ketamine, which can create a trance-like, relaxed feeling among users.

A police force spokesperson said: “We are issuing a warning after an investigation has been launched into the supply of dangerous and harmful drugs – believed to be linked to ketamine - in the Cardiff area.”

“Users of controlled drugs should be aware that they can never be 100% sure of exactly what they are taking,” they continued.

"These drugs are illegal and there is every possibility that they may contain a cocktail of toxic ingredients."

Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the use or sale of these drugs to come forward.

The latest government crime survey found ketamine use has increased in the past decade, among both young people and older age groups.

The Home Office’s Crime Survey for England and Wales in 2018/19 found 2.9 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 had used the drug in the past year.

This is compared to 20.3 per cent who had used any illegal drug in the last year.

In September, an undercover LBC investigation into illegal raves, which are continuing despite coronavirus legislation, found many revellers were taking ketamine alongside other illegal drugs.

Taking ketamine can be fatal, particularly if it is mixed with other drugs.

Other side effects from the horse tranquilliser include memory loss, chronic bladder damage and heart problems.

The drug is also addictive and people who use ketamine regularly can develop a tolerance to it, which may lead users to take dangerously high quantities of the substance.

Latest News

See more Latest News

New Kim

Belgian racing pigeon sells for more than £1.4m in auction

Donald Trump said Joe Biden won the US election because it was "rigged"

Donald Trump tweets Joe Biden won US election because it was 'rigged'
Environment Secretary George Eustice spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Cabinet minister rubbishes claims Boris Johnson is ‘indecisive’
Lewis Hamilton has won the Turkish Grand Prix to clinch his seventh Formula One title

Lewis Hamilton wins Turkish Grand Prix to clinch seventh Formula One title
David Davis told LBC the UK was ill-prepared for any pandemic

David Davis: UK guilty of 'really low calibre of pandemic planning'
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers journalists questions.

Ireland: UK-EU trade deal 'won't be ratified' if Brexit bill remains unchanged

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dominic Cummings has left his role as Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson

What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation

Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation
Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert
Caller points out importance of rapid testing for care homes

Caller stresses importance of rapid testing for care homes

David Lammy's furious reaction to Dominic Cummings' resignation

David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago
David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list
Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London