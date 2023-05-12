Police watchdog to investigate Met after incident which saw man Tasered and two dogs killed by officers

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

The independent police watchdog will investigate the Metropolitan Police after footage showed a man being arrested and two dogs being fatally shot by officers.

The Met (MPS) previously said its directorate of professional standards had conducted a "thorough" review and was "satisfied that there are no concerns around officer conduct".

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now investigate two complaints from witnesses.

Footage posted on social media showed officers pursuing a man holding the two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse, east London, on Sunday afternoon as they responded to reports a woman had been attacked.

Police killed the dogs and detained a man after a stand off. Picture: social media

The Met said the animals were "destroyed" because they posed a "significant threat to police officers".

In one clip, a distressed witness can be heard shouting "why would you shoot the dog?"

Officers are shown holding off a man who shouts and pleads at them as he holds the two animals by a canal in Tower Hamlets.

The dogs bark during the confrontation before one is shot dead by an officer.

Police then Taser a man as another officer tries to grab the other dog.

As residents from surrounding flats watch on from balconies, many shouting at the police, an officer shoots the second dog while colleagues detain a man.

Met Police officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of horrified spectators

An IOPC statement said: "On Sunday 7 May, MPS officers had been called to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog on Commercial Road (E14).

"A man was arrested at the scene and an officer discharged a Taser. Two dogs were shot dead by police at the scene.

"On 11 May the MPS referred two complaints it had received, from individuals who had witnessed the incident, to the IOPC and we determined they required independent investigation."

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: "We understand the public concern regarding this incident and it is appropriate that it should be independently investigated.

"We will examine whether the actions of the officers involved were reasonable and proportionate in all of the circumstances and in line with relevant policy and procedure."