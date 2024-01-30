Crossbow, sword and hatchet found after police shoot man who tried to break into south London home, watchdog says

30 January 2024, 19:08 | Updated: 30 January 2024, 19:12

Man ‘armed with crossbow’ shot dead by police in south-east London

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A man who was shot dead by cops in south London was carrying a crossbow, hatchet, knife and a sword, the police watchdog said, as it confirmed it had launched an investigation into his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the scene at the house in Southwark at around 5am following reports that a man had been trying to force entry into the property.

The man was also threatening to harm residents inside the address, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said this evening. He was known to at least one of the occupants in the house.

Local police tried to speak to the man, who eventually gained access to the house, before calling in armed police for help.

The armed police entered the house, when the man was shot twice and killed.

"Among the weapons found at the scene were crossbows, a knife, a sword and a hatchet," the IOPC said.

The man forced his way into a property and was shot dead
The man forced his way into a property and was shot dead. Picture: Alamy

Regional director Mel Palmer said:“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. The man’s next of kin have been informed and, in due course, we will be contacting them to explain our role.

"We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.

"Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

"We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.”

Police at the scene on Bywater Place in Southwark
Police at the scene on Bywater Place in Southwark. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing Southwark, said earlier today: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning. We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.”

A Met spokesman added: “Armed officers are highly trained and patrol the streets of London on a daily basis, dealing with challenging, fast moving and often dangerous situations to try and protect the public and their unarmed colleagues. 

“They discharge their weapons very rarely and all officers understand and expect that when they do, their actions will be closely scrutinised.”

The man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics
The man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics. Picture: LBC
A man armed with a crossbow was shot dead by police
A man armed with a crossbow was shot dead by police. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Entrance sign to Thorpe Park Theme Park, Chertsey, Surrey

Man in 20s found dead at Thorpe Park car park as police launch urgent investigation

Spain Catalonia Amnesty

Catalan separatists reject Spanish amnesty Bill

Capitol Riot Ex-Solider Arrested

Military veteran who killed Iraqi ordered to jail on Capitol riot charges

Israeli soldier with machine gun

Netanyahu rejects prospect of Gaza withdrawal or release of prisoners

Biden

Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack

Officers responded to reports of the man brandishing a knife at Kay's kosher supermarket in Golders Green in north-west London just before 1.30pm on Monday

Man charged over Golders Green 'hate crime' attack after ‘brandishing knife at staff’ in Jewish supermarket

Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin

Israeli forces dressed as staff raid hospital and kill three militants

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate loses bid to ease judicial controls as trafficking case continues

Lucy Letby is trying to appeal her convictions

Killer nurse Lucy Letby fails in first bid to overturn conviction for murdering seven babies

Tyre Nichols

Memphis officials release more video in case of Tyre Nichols killing

A record number of registered sex offenders live across England and Wales, the government's latest data has revealed

Record number of registered sex offenders now live in England and Wales: See how many live in your area

Election 2024 Trump

Trump stays on Illinois’ ballot as election board declines to ban him

Jeremy Clarkson has backed France's protesting farmers

'Bonne chance': Jeremy Clarkson backs French farmers as they threaten to 'starve Paris' in mass tractor protest

Exclusive
Captain Tom raised £39m for the NHS during the Covid pandemic

‘His legacy is tarnished’: Neighbours of Captain Tom’s daughter blast family for illegal spa as demolition work starts

China US Counternarcotics

US and China launch talks on fentanyl trafficking in sign of co-operation

Davos Forum Global Risks

ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Mandela Auction

Auction of Mandela’s possessions suspended as South Africa fights to keep them

Joe Biden has said he has decided on the US response to Sunday's drone attacks that killed three soldiers

President Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan drone strike which killed three soldiers
Death Penalty Ohio Nitrogen Gas

Ohio could begin nitrogen gas executions under Bill backed by attorney general

Constance Marten's baby has been shown for the first time

Images of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby Victoria shown to jury for first time

Sky to cull 1,000 jobs - mostly engineers - due to online streaming

Sky set to slash 1,000 jobs including a "significant" number of engineers as firm prioritises streaming services
Space Shuttle Endeavour

Retired shuttle Endeavour is hoisted into launch position at new museum

France Politics

French government announces controls on foreign foods to calm farmers’ protests

Jeremy Hunt has been warned off more tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt warned off further tax cuts as IMF insists more money needed for NHS, schools and social care
Officials raid Toyota factory

Toyota plant raided as part of probe into cheating over engine tests

Constance Marten looked 'scruffy' and was mistaken for being 'homeless', a witness has said

‘Scruffy’ Constance Marten ‘had bulge in her jacket as she browsed skimpy dresses during manhunt’, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit