Crossbow, sword and hatchet found after police shoot man who tried to break into south London home, watchdog says

By Kieran Kelly

A man who was shot dead by cops in south London was carrying a crossbow, hatchet, knife and a sword, the police watchdog said, as it confirmed it had launched an investigation into his death.

Police were called to the scene at the house in Southwark at around 5am following reports that a man had been trying to force entry into the property.

The man was also threatening to harm residents inside the address, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said this evening. He was known to at least one of the occupants in the house.

Local police tried to speak to the man, who eventually gained access to the house, before calling in armed police for help.

The armed police entered the house, when the man was shot twice and killed.

"Among the weapons found at the scene were crossbows, a knife, a sword and a hatchet," the IOPC said.

Regional director Mel Palmer said:“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. The man’s next of kin have been informed and, in due course, we will be contacting them to explain our role.

"We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.

"Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

"We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing Southwark, said earlier today: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning. We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.”

A Met spokesman added: “Armed officers are highly trained and patrol the streets of London on a daily basis, dealing with challenging, fast moving and often dangerous situations to try and protect the public and their unarmed colleagues.

“They discharge their weapons very rarely and all officers understand and expect that when they do, their actions will be closely scrutinised.”

