Breaking News

Pope Francis, 86, admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection.

The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

He had complained of breathing difficulties in recent days but tests showed he did not have COVID-19.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the statement added.

The pontiff's closest staff, including security, were expected to stay the night at the Gemelli Hospital, the BBC reported.

This story is being updated