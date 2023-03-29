Breaking News

Pope Francis, 86, admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

29 March 2023, 19:53 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 20:15

The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection.

The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

He had complained of breathing difficulties in recent days but tests showed he did not have COVID-19.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the statement added.

The pontiff's closest staff, including security, were expected to stay the night at the Gemelli Hospital, the BBC reported.

This story is being updated

Pope Francis during the General Audience
Pope Francis during the General Audience. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope Francis taken to hospital with pulmonary infection

Kirkpatrick Virgo faces life in jail after being found guilty of murder

Man who killed golf greenkeeper by hitting him on head with horseshoe guilty of murder

A thug dubbed the "Phantom Cat Shaver" is feared to have taken hair clippers to over 80 pets nationwide as probes are launched across the country.

Thug dubbed 'Phantom Cat Shaver' feared to have taken clippers to over 80 pets as probes launched nationwide

A transgender woman will serve her sentence in a male prison after stabbing her partner

Trans woman sent to male prison after stabbing and falsely imprisoning partner in Halifax

An artist's impression of the ultramassive black hole

UK astronomers discover ultramassive black hole '30 billion times the size of the Sun'

Pope Francis hugs child

Pope Francis attends hospital in Rome for scheduled tests, says Vatican

Black Lives Matters flag

Adidas withdraws objection to Black Lives Matter trademark bid

Andrew Marr has said the Government's move to "woo overseas money" with light-touch AI regulation couldn't have been more badly timed, as Elon Musk and other tech leaders spoke out on the technology's risk to human civilisation.

Andrew Marr: Is govt's AI regulations reveal the worst-timed announcement in British political history?

Sabrina Rova

Housekeeper stole £400,000 in jewellery and watches from wealthy guests at London hotels and apartments

Vanuatu tree clearing after storm

UN adopts ‘historic’ resolution on legal obligations to fight climate change

Elon Musk has called on labs to pause work on developing AI, warning that “out of control” advances in the technology could “pose profound risks to society and humanity”.

Elon Musk urges pause to 'out of control' AI development over 'threat to civilisation'

Phillip Schofield with his brother

Phillip Schofield ‘shouted at his brother to stop telling him about sex acts with teenager,’ court hears

A woman who died at Michael Owen's stables has been identified as a former beauty queen

Woman who collapsed and died at stables owned by Michael Owen identified as 25-year-old beauty queen

Redfern has been convicted of murdering Margaret Barnes

'Angry 21 stone bully' who dragged 71-year-old woman from bed when she confused his home with B&B guilty of murder

Swiss pensioners protesting outside the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg

Swiss pensioners take government to European court over climate

A Yars missile launcher being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia stops sharing nuclear forces information with US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency service personnel gathered at the Field’s shopping centre following the shooting in Copenhagen

Man charged over Danish shopping centre shooting that killed three

The officer is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Officer charged with beating and strangling teenage girl in back of police car

UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on his way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

King Charles and Camilla arrived in Germany for a state visit

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in Germany after RAF Voyager escorted by two fighter jets
Demonstrators walk past burning rubbish bins during a demonstration in Paris

Paris rubbish strike ends as pension protest turnout falls

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Betty Boothroyd, the first ever female Commons Speaker, following her death aged 93 last month.

Rishi Sunak leads tributes at funeral of 'remarkable' former Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd
Julia Wandell on US show Dr Phil (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom right)

'Why I believe I'm Madeleine McCann', woman claiming to be missing Brit reveals all to US talk show host
Police officers stand at the main entrance to an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon

Fatal stabbings at Lisbon Muslim centre ‘not viewed as terror crime’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned about the consequences of defeat in Bakhmut

Volodymyr Zelensky issues warning over consequences of losing Bakhmut

The Government will house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton

Thousands of asylum seekers to be housed in military sites including former Dambusters base

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning for corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit