Breaking News

Poplar fire: Hundreds of firefighters attend blaze at flats in East London

By Will Taylor

More than a hundred firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Poplar, East London.

The London Fire Brigade said 20 fire engines and about 125 firefighters are at the scene of the 19-storey building New Providence Wharf.

A number of people have been treated and LBC understands a man was taken to hospital with burns.

Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors were seen on fire.

Twitter user Natalie Carter posted footage to her feed.

LBC reporter Rachael Venables has been told by a resident that the alarm went off for more than 30 minutes after the fire and they woke up to the smell of smoke in their flat.

She has been told the fire started in a flat's fuse box and a man has been taken to hospital with burns.

The fire appears to be under control and the flat where it blaze started has been destroyed with its windows and balcony doors blown out, with damage visible a few floors up.

In a statement, firefighters said: "We have sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, clinical team managers, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle, an emergency planning and resilience officer, and our hazardous area response teams.

"They have treated a number of people and remain at the scene, where they are working with other emergency services."

