Breaking News

Poplar fire: Hundreds of firefighters attend blaze at flats in East London

7 May 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 7 May 2021, 12:09

By Will Taylor

More than a hundred firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Poplar, East London.

The London Fire Brigade said 20 fire engines and about 125 firefighters are at the scene of the 19-storey building New Providence Wharf.

A number of people have been treated and LBC understands a man was taken to hospital with burns.

See LBC’s full coverage of the Cladding crisis

Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors were seen on fire.

Twitter user Natalie Carter posted footage to her feed.

LBC reporter Rachael Venables has been told by a resident that the alarm went off for more than 30 minutes after the fire and they woke up to the smell of smoke in their flat.

Read more: Pensioner must find £7,000 for fire wardens for next 6 months

Read more: Flat owners 'exploring bankruptcy and facing bills of over £100,000'

Read more: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home

She has been told the fire started in a flat's fuse box and a man has been taken to hospital with burns.

The fire appears to be under control and the flat where it blaze started has been destroyed with its windows and balcony doors blown out, with damage visible a few floors up.

In a statement, firefighters said: "We have sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, clinical team managers, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle, an emergency planning and resilience officer, and our hazardous area response teams.

"They have treated a number of people and remain at the scene, where they are working with other emergency services."

Read more: Residents fearing bankruptcy and fire 'bitterly betrayed' by government

Read more: We've had a quote of £160,000 just to get an EWS1 form

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to

Julia James: Police release image of man who 'could be key' in PCSO murder probe
The European Medicines Agency

European agency begins fast-track study of experimental Covid treatment
China Space Station

‘Vast majority’ of space station rocket will burn up on re-entry, says China
Mohamed Nasheed

Blast that hurt former Maldives president ‘act of terrorism’

Minnesota bank incident

Suspect arrested after workers held hostage at Minnesota bank
Everest

China opens Everest’s north side to 38 virus-tested climbers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain quickly pointed out the caller was wrong

Iain Dale dismisses caller for 'spreading fake news' about patented viruses
Lord Ricketts was speaking to LBC amid a protest by French fishing vessels

Former British ambassador calls for end to 'silly threats to cut off electricity'
Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than the Home Office

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than Home Office
'It's like believing the moon is made of cheese': James O'Brien reflects on the 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban

James O'Brien reflects on 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban
'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom', Headteacher tells LBC

'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom post-lockdown,' headteacher says
The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London