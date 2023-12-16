Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

By Jasmine Moody

Popstar Olly Alexander has been chosen to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest next year in Sweden.

The former Years and Years frontman will hope to impress viewers, improving on the UK's ranking which saw the country second to last this year.

Olly Alexander, 33, is already well known around Europe for hits such as Desire and If You're Over Me.

As well as a singer, Olly Alexander is a Bafta-nominated actor, playing the lead role in It's A Sin.

All was revealed during the final of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, the singer said: "I love Eurovision so much, It's a dream come true.

"I'm just so, so excited."

UK hun? Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision! 🇬🇧⁰#Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/CqoBwqlnpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) December 16, 2023

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe. Picture: Getty

In a press release, the singer-actor wrote: "I really can't believe I'm going to be part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible.

"I'm determined to give it everything I've got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!"

The song he will perform in Malmö next May has not yet been revealed but the BBC confirmed it had been co-written by Alexander and Danny L, who has produced hit songs for Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.

During his time in Years and Years, the band have enjoyed five UK top-ten singles and two number-one albums over the past ten years.

They have also had success in other Eurovision countries such as Belgium, Denmark, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland.

