Port Talbot: Two Rail Staff Killed After Being Struck By Train

The scene in Port Talbot. Picture: PA

Two railway workers who died when they were hit by a passenger train this morning were wearing ear defenders so couldn't hear it coming.

Network Rail is facing demands for answers after two workers were killed by a train on a section of track in south Wales.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said there will be an investigation into how the fatal crash happened on Wednesday morning near Port Talbot.

A third casualty was treated for shock at the scene but was uninjured.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "Shortly before 10am today, officers from British Transport Police were called to the railway close to Port Talbot in south Wales, following a report of a train striking persons on the tracks.

"Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service are also on scene, very sadly two persons have been pronounced dead at the scene."

Superintendent Andy Morgan said: "We are making a number of urgent enquiries to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to this fatal collision.

"Very sadly two people have died and my officers are now working to identify them and ensure that their families are supported at this incredibly difficult time."

Network Rail Wales route director Bill Kelly said the railway network owner was "shocked and distressed" by the "dreadful accident", and added that it was "fully cooperating" with investigators.

He added: "Our thoughts are with the families of our colleagues and our members of staff who will be affected by this tragic loss, and we will provide all the support we can."