Post-Brexit free trade deal with EU will not happen 'as things stand'

By Nick Hardinges

A post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union will not happen "as things stand", Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told MPs in the Commons on Monday: "We had hoped to conclude a Canada-style free-trade agreement before the transition period ends on the 31st of December this year, but as things stand, that will not now happen."

Mr Gove said trade negotiations with the bloc are "in effect" over, adding that the EU has to "change its approach" for such talks to continue.

