Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty

6 January 2023, 17:10

The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him
The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A postman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for causing the death of an 18-month old baby he says he was "irritated" to care for.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, Scott Coombe 24, was found guilty of repeatedly attacking Andrew Cawker over a period of a year after moving in with girlfriend Tamika Beaton.

Andrew died after being "vigorously shaken" and "thrown" by Coombe, who admitted he was "irritated" at having to care for the child.

The incident, which took place in July 2019, took place while Beaton was out of the couple's house at a dance class.

Beaton, 25, was found guilty of child cruelty after admitting she suspected her son was being abused but chose not to intervene.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty of child cruelty.

18-month-old Andrew Cawker sustained head injuries after being thrown across the room after a prolonged period of abuse
18-month-old Andrew Cawker sustained head injuries after being thrown across the room after a prolonged period of abuse. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Read more: Meghan Markle put her palms on Princess Diana's grave and asked for 'clarity and guidance'

The couple, who met at a fitness class before Beaton began cheating on the baby's father with Coombe, later moved in together at a flat in south east London.

However, Beaton began noticing bruises on her child, with a large number of text messages depicting the child's extensive injuries.

The Met Police showed how a series of messages and photos between Beaton and her mother acted as evidence, depicting an awareness of Andrew's injuries at the hands of Coombe.

The tirade of abuse culminated in the toddler being thrown, with the boy never regaining consciousness after suffering a head injury after hitting the floor.

Coombe proceeded to call 999 after the incident, claiming the youngster had started "looking a bit stiff".

Coombe was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, before a further arrest was made on suspicion of murder.
Coombe was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, before a further arrest was made on suspicion of murder. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The child had in fact suffered a seizure, the court heard, with hospital staff flagging the injuries could not have been accidental.

The baby died in hospital two weeks later.

Coombe was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, before a further arrest was made on suspicion of murder.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, Coombe admitted to manslaughter, child cruelty and assaulting the toddler on three seperate occasions.

Detective Sergeant Quinn Cutler said: "This is an utterly heart-breaking case where a defenceless child has sustained prolonged abuse at the hands of those who should have been caring for him, resulting in his death,"

"Andrew should have been in the place where he felt safe; at home with his mother and her partner.

"His mother, Tamika Beaton, clearly suspected Coombe was responsible for these injuries but chose not to intervene or seek help. Indeed, when questioned by police she sought to place the blame on another man.

"While Beaton did not directly inflict injuries on her son, her inaction most certainly played a part in his death."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Congress

Some Republicans walk out as McCarthy bid for speaker role continues

Rishi Sunak has invited all striking union leaders for “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday as the Government seeks to end the wave of industrial action.

Rishi Sunak invites striking union leaders for 'grown-up, honest' talks as Government seeks to end winter strikes

Mexico Violence

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son arrested

Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army

Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'

Kenya Gay Rights

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

Exclusive
Harry said he killed 25 Taliban and his comments have been attacked by Lord Hutton

Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury

Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home

Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home

Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell

Two sisters and man who died in Perth hotel fire identified by police

Ukraine Orthodox Christmas

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

The footballer was arrested in Dublin

Ex-Premier League footballer arrested after cops find him in car carrying £4,000 of cocaine after police chase

Chad Foiled Coup Plot

Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilisation’ attempt

An emergency worker looks over a crashed helicopter following a collision near SeaWorld, on the Gold Coast, Australia

Boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

Harry has been criticised over his memoir

'He's shed a lot of shame on the royal family': Brits slam Harry for 'airing dirty laundry' in public

Kevin McCarthy leaves the House floor after the House voted to adjourn for the evening

McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight

Violence has broken out across Sinaloa

Mexican city descends into brutal drug war as security forces fight cartel over El Chapo's son's capture

Latest News

See more Latest News

A local resident runs past a burning house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce uncertain amid mutual mistrust

Diana is buried on the Althorp estate

Meghan Markle put her palms on Princess Diana's grave and asked for 'clarity and guidance'

A firefighter passes by the dead body of a firefighter killed in the Russian shelling of the fire station in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

A view of the scene after a construction crane fell on to the Melhustorget shopping centre in Melhus, Norway

One person dead as crane falls on to shopping centre in Norway during high winds

Drivers and pedestrians alike have been warned they could face a £2,500 fine for writing on dirty vehicles.

Drivers warned writing two-words on dirty vehicles could land them in court with a £2,500 fine
Six homes have flooded

Chaos as burst water main floods six houses and nearby fire station in south east London

The Top 10 UK locations where asking prices rose the most have been revealed

House price hike: Top 10 locations where asking prices skyrocketed in 2022

Nurses could be willing to accept a lower pay deal than their original demand

Nurses union boss urges government to 'meet them halfway' with 10% pay rise offer

Harry said he 'tried not to care' about the change, but couldn't help it

Harry 'hurt' after Camilla transformed his bedroom into her dressing room

Brigitte Macron showed the French culture minister a design resembling a “phallus with golden balls”

French president's wife proposed ‘phallus and golden balls’ for Notre Dame rebuild

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations
Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics
'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman criticises Rishi Suank

Carol Vorderman slams Rishi Suank after 'maths until 18' plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit