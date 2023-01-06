Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty

The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A postman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for causing the death of an 18-month old baby he says he was "irritated" to care for.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, Scott Coombe 24, was found guilty of repeatedly attacking Andrew Cawker over a period of a year after moving in with girlfriend Tamika Beaton.

Andrew died after being "vigorously shaken" and "thrown" by Coombe, who admitted he was "irritated" at having to care for the child.

The incident, which took place in July 2019, took place while Beaton was out of the couple's house at a dance class.

Beaton, 25, was found guilty of child cruelty after admitting she suspected her son was being abused but chose not to intervene.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty of child cruelty.

18-month-old Andrew Cawker sustained head injuries after being thrown across the room after a prolonged period of abuse. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The couple, who met at a fitness class before Beaton began cheating on the baby's father with Coombe, later moved in together at a flat in south east London.

However, Beaton began noticing bruises on her child, with a large number of text messages depicting the child's extensive injuries.

The Met Police showed how a series of messages and photos between Beaton and her mother acted as evidence, depicting an awareness of Andrew's injuries at the hands of Coombe.

The tirade of abuse culminated in the toddler being thrown, with the boy never regaining consciousness after suffering a head injury after hitting the floor.

Coombe proceeded to call 999 after the incident, claiming the youngster had started "looking a bit stiff".

Coombe was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, before a further arrest was made on suspicion of murder. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The child had in fact suffered a seizure, the court heard, with hospital staff flagging the injuries could not have been accidental.

The baby died in hospital two weeks later.

Coombe was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, before a further arrest was made on suspicion of murder.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, Coombe admitted to manslaughter, child cruelty and assaulting the toddler on three seperate occasions.

Detective Sergeant Quinn Cutler said: "This is an utterly heart-breaking case where a defenceless child has sustained prolonged abuse at the hands of those who should have been caring for him, resulting in his death,"

"Andrew should have been in the place where he felt safe; at home with his mother and her partner.

"His mother, Tamika Beaton, clearly suspected Coombe was responsible for these injuries but chose not to intervene or seek help. Indeed, when questioned by police she sought to place the blame on another man.

"While Beaton did not directly inflict injuries on her son, her inaction most certainly played a part in his death."