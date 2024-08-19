Delivery couriers now ‘more popular than posties’ thanks to second-hand online shopping

19 August 2024, 10:31 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 10:47

A Royal Mail postman UK emptying mail from a mailbox, with his red Royal Mail van, York, Yorkshire UK
A Royal Mail postman UK emptying mail from a mailbox, with his red Royal Mail van, York, Yorkshire UK.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Delivery drivers are now ‘more popular than posties' it's been revealed - and our online shopping habits are to blame.

The report also reveals the public is now just as likely to tip a delivery driver as a postman at Christmas — as well as being more likely to offer them a drink or use their bathroom.

A surge in online purchases show that parcel deliveries are now more frequent than letters where UK households are concerned, according to the report commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Vans UK.

It comes as fewer businesses choose traditional mail as a means of sending letters and deliveries - as well as younger users buying and selling using second-hand clothing apps.

According to the stats, postal workers deliver letters to households in Britain an average of 2.3 times a week compared with 2.7 times a week for parcels.

The trend is even more pronounced among young people, who receive an average of 5.4 parcels every week.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Right to Left) Neveed, DPD employee, Mark, Post Office employee and Amos, Evri employee, unveil a new partnership between the Post Office and parcel delivery companies, DPD and Evri to launch a new in-branch parcel delivery service
EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Right to Left) Neveed, DPD employee, Mark, Post Office employee and Amos, Evri employee, unveil a new partnership between the Post Office and parcel delivery companies, DPD and Evri to launch a new in-branch parcel delivery service.

The Under the Bonnet report shows an increase in the number of parcels being delivered to younger Brits.

And clothes shopping habits are apparently to blame - particular the boom in second hand clothing apps like Depop and Vinted,

It comes as the number of users on the app hit 16 million in the UK.

The study says: “The humble postman has been part of our cultural furniture for over 200 years — as British as a cup of tea or unpredictable summer weather.

"But they’re facing stiff competition in the country’s affections with 47 per cent of Britons believing delivery drivers now play a more important role in their community than posties.

Adding: “Amid the boom in online shopping and home deliveries a similar proportion said they feel as much warmth and affection towards delivery drivers as they do towards their postman."

It comes as the report also revealed households are more likely to ask delivery drivers for local recommendations than either postmen or tradesmen.

