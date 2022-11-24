Poundland to open seven new branches before Christmas - is there one coming to your area?

Poundland to open seven new stores as part of expansion plan. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Poundland is to open seven new stores and one extension as part of an expansion plan.

The new stores will all open on Saturday, December 10 in what the budget retailer has dubbed a "Super Saturday".

More than 200 people will be employed across the sites, including 160 new roles. The stores will offer everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks, as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.

New stores are opening in the following locations:

Rainham, Kent - employing 16

Swindon, Wiltshire - employing 15

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire - employing 15

Tipton, West Midlands - employing 16

Craigavon, Northern Ireland - employing 32

The Crown Point Shopping Park in Denton, Greater Manchester, has been extended to create a "supersize store" employing a further 20 new staff members.

Poundland's Peterborough Store has relocated to Brotherhood Retail Park creating another superstore that now employs 40 staff.

In Llandudno, Poundland's local store has relocated to the former M&S sight on Moyston Street and now employs 30 colleagues.

Poundland chief operating officer, Austin Cooke, said: "This investment in towns and cities up and down the country shows our commitment to bringing shoppers more choice and amazing value just when they need it the most.

"Whether it’s daily essentials at a neighbourhood store or choosing from our PEP&CO seasonal clothing range to make Christmas extra special this year, we’re there to help our customers find ways to cope with the pressures on their budgets."

Ben Wall, Poundland director of property portfolio, said: "It’s been a tremendous task to get these stores ready to open in time for Christmas and it’s a reflection of the dedication and hard work of all the teams involved at Poundland."

Poundland has around 850 stores across the UK.