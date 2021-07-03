Powerful mudslide leaves 19 people missing near Tokyo as buildings swept away

3 July 2021, 08:07 | Updated: 3 July 2021, 08:08

A total of 19 people are missing
A total of 19 people are missing. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

At least 19 people are missing in Japan after a powerful mudslide swept away houses near Tokyo.

Television footage shows the black mudslide on a mountainside knocking down and crushing buildings as neighbours watch in horror.

People can be seen running as structures and debris are swept away.

Some recorded the devastation on their phones.

Read more: UK weather: Sports fans to face heavy rain and thunderstorms over weekend

Disaster management officials said the mudslide happened on Saturday morning in Atami, west of Tokyo, which is known for its hot springs.

Official Takamichi Sugiyama said rescue workers are looking for 19 people and that some are thought to have evacuated. No other details were immediately known.

The slide follows heavy rain across Japan earlier in the week, which increased the risk of landslides.

