End of the stag do? Prague bans night-time pub crawls in bid to attract 'more cultured' tourists

Prague has banned night-time pub crawls in a bid to attract 'more cultured' tourists. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Prague city councillors have banned night-time pub crawls organised by travel agencies because the city wants to target “more cultured” tourists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Czech capital is banning organised pub crawls for hen and stag dos between 10pm and 6am.

Authorities say they want to reduce 'excessive noise' in the city centre.

The city of 1.3 million people has for a long time been a popular destination for noisy stag parties and pub crawlers, largely from Britain.

The Czech capital is banning organised pub crawls for hen and stag dos between 10pm and 6am. Picture: Alamy

Jiri Pospisil, another deputy mayor, said Prague city hall was “seeking a more cultured, wealthier tourist … not one who comes for a short time only to get drunk”.

Prague deputy mayor Zdenek Hrib told reporters on Monday that organised night-time pub crawls would now be banned.

“It will not be possible to have guided tours between 10pm and 6am,” he stated.

St Vitus Cathedral and Charles Bridge River Vltava Prague, Czech Republic. Picture: Alamy

Foreign beer lovers have for years helped the Czech Republic keep its position as the world’s thirstiest nation.

In 2023, a world-leading 128 litres of beer was drunk per head of population in the Czech Republic, despite a steady decline since the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.