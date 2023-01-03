Prayers pour in for NFL star Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest mid-game - as his fund for children tops $3m

Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Messages of support are pouring in for NFL star Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who has led tributes for the 24-year-old football safety. After the initial tackle, Hamlin briefly returned to his feet before collapsing again and laying motionless on the ground.

An ambulance rushed onto the field four minutes later to treat Hamlin, who needed CPR and treatment from a defibrillator. Hamlin's team the Bills tweeted: "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Fellow NFL stars are urging people not to share footage of his collapse.

PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE 🙏🏾 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 3, 2023

Following this update, tributes poured in from across the NFL and beyond wishing Hamlin a speedy recovery.

Higgins, who collided with Hamlin, sent prayers sent to Hamlin, writing: "My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIslandthe Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love."

NFL analyst Jordan Schultz added: "Damar Hamlin is such a humble and genuine person. I can’t wait for him to wake up and feel just how much he is loved and respected."

A fan at the game told Fox News: “Just because we’re bengals fans, doesn’t mean we aren’t fans of him. Nobody wants to experience something like this, that was horrific. We support you Bills. Cincinnati supports you.”

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Critical After MNF Collapse. Picture: Getty

A number of tributes have focused on Hamlin's charity work, which has involved raising money for children in his community.

In 2020, the NFL star set up a GoFundMe with the aim of raising $2,500. Overnight, the fundraiser reached over $3,000,000.

Hamlin's teammate Stefan Diggs later joined him at the hospital, while around 100 more Bills fans gathered near Hamlin's emergency room with lit candles.