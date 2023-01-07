Ex-Celtic striker Anthony Stokes charged after police 'find £4,000 of cocaine in car'

By Will Taylor

Former Celtic and Premier League footballer Anthony Stokes has been charged after Irish police found nearly £4,000 of cocaine in car.

Officers said they stopped two men in their 30s early on January 6 over incidents of dangerous driving and drugs were found in the vehicle.

Reports claimed it followed a police chase. Both men have been bailed and are due in court.

It has been reported that Anthony Stokes, who made more than 100 appearances for Celtic, has been charged in relation to the alleged incident, which happened in the Crumlin area of Dublin.

"Gardaí arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning, 6th January 2023 in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12," police in Ireland said.

"A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the vehicle.

"Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.

"They have since been bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date."

Stokes, who played as a striker, made a handful of appearances for Ireland's national team.

He played for Sunderland, Hibs, and Blackburn before stints in Greece and Azerbaijan.

He started his career in Arsenal's youth team.