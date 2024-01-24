Top flight football clubs must pay more for policing outside games, says former Met chief Lord Hogan Howe

24 January 2024, 19:40 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 21:05

Met chief Lord Hogan Howe said clubs should pay more for policing
Met chief Lord Hogan Howe said clubs should pay more for policing. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Top flight football clubs must pay more for policing outside games, former Met chief Lord Hogan Howe has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Hogan Howe said Premier League clubs should be paying more towards policing as they can afford it.

It comes after Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC policing football matches cost the force £18.5 million in 2023.

Clubs currently only pay for officers who go into the ground, with surrounding areas and stations being policed by the Met.

"The easiest way to resolve it is to make the clubs pay for policing which is not at the grounds," Lord Hogan Howe said.

"I would target the Premiership. Charlton, Leyton Orient and a few others are probably going to be put out of business if we put too much of the public cost of policing [on them].

"But the Premiership pay £100 million for a player, they have the money available.

"It's the rest of us that are picking up the bill. I would target the Premiership and change the rules so they have to pay for what's not at the ground."

LBC Views: Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Read more: Michael Owen says he’d ‘give his eyes’ to son James if he could as he’s left blind from incurable condition

Lord Hogan Howe on top flight football clubs paying more for policing

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel echoed calls for clubs to pay more, saying: "I think the clubs do need to stump up more and contributing more to the policing.

"As we know, these events can get out of hand, and there can be criminality taking place and then the police just get dumped on and have to pick up all the pieces.

"So I would like to see a more proportionate engagement and better funding in this whole area."

Lord Carlile, who is the former Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, suggested there be a contract between police and football clubs.

"Most of the trouble that occurs at football grounds is not cause by the football clubs," he said.

"There is a case for having a contract between football clubs and the police where certain items are included like ordinary public order policing, but where there are special issues that need to be policed at extra cost.

"There's no reason why the football clubs should not be asked to pay a reasonable amount for it."

Lord Carlile on top flight football clubs paying more for policing

Speaking during Call the Commissioner last week, Sir Mark said: "Last year, 2023, policing football in London cost us £18.5 million, that the Premier League don't pay for.

“If you wanted to help the police out with people paying for the policing they draw out of communities, that'd be a more powerful example.

“Arsenal, Chelsea and the others do not pay for our officers on the street.

“There's a very narrow legal framework, which says that they only pay for the officers who go into the ground.

“All of those officers managing stuff around the ground come out of our budget.

“There are very few officers in the grounds.

“But all the ones outside on horses, all dealing with disorder before and afterwards, around train stations, etc, that adds up to £18.5million last year, not paid for.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wayne Brown

West Midlands Fire chief found dead at home after probe into qualifications for £180k job

'No wonder armed forces numbers are so low,' Ben McBean bemoaned

War hero Ben McBean says Brits would need to be dragged ‘kicking and screaming’ if conscripted to fight in Russia

Police said Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged eight, died of knife wounds to the neck

Girls found dead in Norwich home alongside father and aunt died of knife wounds to the neck, police say

Legrad in Croatia

Riverside village where houses sell for 10p in bid to boost population - but there's a catch

Johnny Marr has hit out at the use of songs by The Smiths at Donald Trump rallies.

'Consider this s**t shut right down': Johnny Marr blasts Donald Trump over use of The Smiths songs at rallies

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club owner Joe Lewis pictured leaving Manhattan federal court

Billionaire former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, 86, pleads guilty to insider trading charges in US

The British military is too small, the army chief warned

PM's rebuke to Army chief who warned British conscripts may be needed for ‘citizen army’ to fight future war with Russia

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Two US-flagged cargo ships come under attack off Yemen

Asda has already axed tills at 14 of its petrol stations

Full list of Asda stores set to go cashless as manned checkouts scrapped - is your area affected?

China Fire

Dozens killed in internet cafe fire in south-eastern China

It's unclear why some Americans are so committed to ruining tea

Storm over a teacup: US embassy apologises after American professor suggests adding salt to make the perfect cup of tea

Barnaby Webber (l), his parents (r) and Valdo Calocane (inset)

'He was my hero': Brother of Nottingham attack victim says he 'wanted to set the world on fire' after learning of his fate
The boy lived alone for two years in a flat in Nersac, France

Boy, 9, lived alone for two years from the age of 7 at flat in France after his mother moved in with her boyfriend

Snow could hit the UK again soon

Exact dates snow to batter Brits again, as latest wintry blast descends on UK from Greenland after chaos of two storms

Calocane killed three in a stabbing rampage

Police admit they 'should have done more' to stop triple killer Valdo Calocane before stabbing rampage

The Pope

Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds world that war can never be justified – Pope

Latest News

See more Latest News

Landslide footage

Death toll rises following south-western China landslide

Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Plane crash

Russia claims Ukraine shot down transport plane, with 74 on board killed

Tobias Ellwood warned that the UK has become complacent

'There's a 1939 feel': Tobias Ellwood warns UK 'complacent' after army chief says Brits face being called up to fight
Jack Shepherd has been freed from jail after killing Charlotte Brown in a crash on the Thames

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd freed just five years after being jailed for killing Tinder date in Thames crash
Sir Keir Starmer said that Tories are ‘giving up’ on Rishi Sunak

'No wonder they are giving up on him': Sir Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak 'doesn’t understand Britain'
Priti Patel was accosted by the protester

Priti Patel accosted by eco-protester over government plans to boost fossil fuel drilling

Michael Owen has said he would give his son his eyes if it meant he could see again.

Michael Owen says he’d ‘give his eyes’ to son James if he could as he’s left blind from incurable condition
Czech Train Crash

Deadly collision between train and truck in Czech Republic

The arch

North Korea appears to demolish ‘reunification arch’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit