Ex-Premier League footballer arrested after cops find him in car carrying £4,000 of cocaine after police chase
6 January 2023, 15:14
An ex-Premier League star has been arrested after £4,000 of cocaine was found in his car after a police chase in Dublin.
The Irish former ace was detained for drug possession and dangerous driving.
He was driving in Crumlin when Irish police approached him, then a car chase began.
The former footballer was in the vehicle that police chased.
He was arrested after the car chase and taken to a station before being released on Friday morning.
No further details have emerged.