Ex-Premier League footballer arrested after cops find him in car carrying £4,000 of cocaine after police chase

The footballer was arrested in Dublin. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An ex-Premier League star has been arrested after £4,000 of cocaine was found in his car after a police chase in Dublin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Irish former ace was detained for drug possession and dangerous driving.

He was driving in Crumlin when Irish police approached him, then a car chase began.

Read more: Mexican city descends into brutal drug war as security forces fight cartel over El Chapo's son's capture

The former footballer was in the vehicle that police chased.

He was arrested after the car chase and taken to a station before being released on Friday morning.

No further details have emerged.