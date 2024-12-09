Breaking News

Premier League referee David Coote sacked with immediate effect after investigation into his conduct

9 December 2024, 16:09 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 16:37

Referee David Coote has been sacked.
Referee David Coote has been sacked.

By Henry Moore

Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked with immediate effect after an investigation into his conduct

The Premier League has sacked the ref after a video emerged of him allegedly expressing his disdain towards Liverpool FC coach Jurgen Klopp.

The PGMOL suspended Coote on November 11 after the clip went viral on social media.

A further investigation began after a video shared by the Sun newspaper appeared to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled up US bank note during the 2024 European Championships.

A statement read: "Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect.

Referee David Coote
Referee David Coote. Picture: Getty

"David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

"Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.

"David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment."

He previously described the allegations as "false and defamatory".

David Coote was apparently filmed calling the former Liverpool manager an "absolute c***" when Coote was refereeing a match involving his side.

He said that Klopp, who left Liverpool in the summer after nearly a decade at Anfield, "had a right f****** pop" at him after the game.

Coote, 42, also took aim at Liverpool itself, calling the club "s***".

He said: "Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f****** pop at me.

“I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f****** arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him… my god, German c***. F*** me.”

Later, a video emerged showing Coote appearing to sniff white powder.

