President Joe Biden sparks concerns after he appears to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebration

By Lauren Lewis

US President Joe Biden has sparked concerns after he appeared to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebrations at the White House on Monday.

Biden was filmed standing perfectly still while Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Philonise Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd, danced along to the lively music from the band.

In the footage Floyd appears to notice that Biden has frozen and throws his arm around the President.

Floyd manages to stir Biden back to movement with a fist bump, but viewers were left concerned for the 81-year-old President's health.

Later in the evening Biden gave a speech and appeared to slur his words.

The White House welcomed performers including Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, rapper Doug E. Freshand, and Kirk Franklin, to celebrate Juneteenth ahead of the holiday on Monday evening.

Vice-President Harris also took to the stage during the event, declaring the Juneteenth holiday a day of action for voting rights ahead of the November election.

Biden officially made Juneteenth a holiday in the US in 2021.

Celebrated on 19th June, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the US, marking the liberation of enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas.

Various celebrations take place across the states, with parades, gatherings and games.

People also mark the occasion with readings, singing, church services and reflection.

It comes as jurors started deliberating in the trial of President Biden's son Hunter.

Hunter Biden is accused of lying about his alleged drug use - on a federal form - while buying a weapon in 2018.

He denies all the charges against him.