Donald Trump's long-term ally Roger Stone jailed for lying to Congress

20 February 2020, 17:59 | Updated: 20 February 2020, 18:06

Roger Stone was sentenced on Thursday
Roger Stone was sentenced on Thursday. Picture: PA

President Trump's long-term ally Roger Stone has been jailed for 40 months on charges relating to the the Russia enquiry.

Stone was found guilty last November on seven counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

He is the sixth Trump ally to be convicted in relation to Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The investigation relates to the 2016 presidential election.

Stone claims that the case against him is politically motivated, and Trump has already suggested he might pardon him.

The President has already taken to Twitter to defend his aide, calling the case "horrible and unfair".

"The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!", he continued.

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of seven to nine years.

However, they quit the case last week after the Justice Department announced it would be reducing the amount of prison time they would be seeking.

The court was told that Stone had told five lies under oath. He also lied about the existence of certain texts and emails linked to the investigation.

These include lies about his conversations with Trump campaign officials and a supposed "intermediary" with WikiLeaks in 2016.

Speaking in the Washington Courtroom, Judge Jackson said: "This is intolerable to the rule of justice. The court cannot just sit idly by and say 'that's just Roger being Roger.'"

Stone has also been fined $20,000 (£15,500) and must serve 250 hours of community service.

