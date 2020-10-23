Live

Presidential debate LIVE: Trump and Biden to go head-to-head in final encounter

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go head-to-head in the final presidential debate of 2020. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set to go head-to-head in the final presidential debate of the 2020 US election.

Following one of the most chaotic and, at times, perplexing debates in modern US history earlier this month, the Republican and Democratic nominees are set to face-off for one last time.

The exchange is due to commence at 2am and will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, with less than two weeks to go until election day.

It comes after the second planned debate was cancelled following Mr Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, with the two candidates instead partaking in town hall events on competing television networks.

What to expect from the final Biden v Trump presidential debate?

For all the latest updates throughout the morning, follow our live blog below.