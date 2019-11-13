Exclusive

Press treatment of Harry and Meghan is "evil", Olivia Colman says

Olivia Colman has labelled the press treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as "evil".

The actress, who plays Queen Elizabeth in the third series of Netflix's The Crown, told LBC that newspapers have been very mean towards the young royals.

She said: "It's just evil. They're mean to them.

"I don't know why they are so mean to a fellow human being. It always strikes me as being odd."

Olivia Colman criticised the press for their treatment of Harry and Meghan. Picture: LBC / PA

The latest story whipped up by the right-wing press involves Harry and Meghan deciding not to spend Christmas with the Queen.

But Olivia commented: "You should me someone who would like to [spend Christmas with their grandma].

"Everyone wants to have Christmas on their own every now and then. It's alright."