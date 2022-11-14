Primark website crashes as firm launches click and collect for the first time

Primark's website crashed today as the new click and collect service launched. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Primark’s website crashed this morning as the retailer launched a highly anticipated click and collect service for the first time at 25 UK stores.

The branches participating in the trial are in NW England, Yorkshire and Wales.

The new service lets customers pick up their orders from a dedicated desk in shops - as well as pay for other items selected in stores.

The initial trial is only for children’s toys, clothing and nursery ranges.

Shoppers will need to spend at least £15 on their online click and collect orders, but the service has no charge.

Paul Marchant, Primark chief executive, said: “The trial offers the convenience of browsing and shopping from the comfort of your home, while also providing customers living near one our smaller stores, like Wallasey, as big a range as on offer in a much larger store like Liverpool.

"Everyone, no matter their local store, will get access to lots of exclusive new products.”

But the shop’s website keeled over this morning, apparently under weight of demand for the new service.

Primark said it was aware some people had issues accessing its site.

"We're working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily," the company said in a statement.

Full list: The stores are taking part in the trial: