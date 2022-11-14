Primark website crashes as firm launches click and collect for the first time

14 November 2022, 10:39

Primark's website crashed today as the new click and collect service launched
Primark's website crashed today as the new click and collect service launched. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Primark’s website crashed this morning as the retailer launched a highly anticipated click and collect service for the first time at 25 UK stores.

The branches participating in the trial are in NW England, Yorkshire and Wales.

The new service lets customers pick up their orders from a dedicated desk in shops - as well as pay for other items selected in stores.

The initial trial is only for children’s toys, clothing and nursery ranges.

Shoppers will need to spend at least £15 on their online click and collect orders, but the service has no charge.

Paul Marchant, Primark chief executive, said: “The trial offers the convenience of browsing and shopping from the comfort of your home, while also providing customers living near one our smaller stores, like Wallasey, as big a range as on offer in a much larger store like Liverpool.

"Everyone, no matter their local store, will get access to lots of exclusive new products.”  

But the shop’s website keeled over this morning, apparently under weight of demand for the new service.

Primark said it was aware some people had issues accessing its site.

"We're working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily," the company said in a statement.

Full list: The stores are taking part in the trial:

  • Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
  • Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
  • Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
  • Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
  • Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
  • Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
  • Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
  • Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
  • Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
  • Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
  • Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
  • Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
  • Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
  • Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
  • Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
  • Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
  • Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
  • Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
  • Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
  • Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
  • Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
  • Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
  • Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
  • Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
  • Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

