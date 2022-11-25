Primark will open four new stores in the next two years and create hundreds of new jobs

Primark store front. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Fashion giant Primark has announced plans to open at least four new stores and create 850 jobs.

The retailer, which is part of the Associated British Foods conglomerate, plans to invest £140million into stores over the next two years.

The new shops will be located in the former Debenhams department store in Bury St Edmunds, Craigavon, Sailsbury and Teesside Park.

In other plans, the business will also relocate the Bradford and High Wycombe shops to better spots.

Primark's investment comes a week after it launched a click and collect service in 25 stores.

More than 6,000 shops closed in the first half of this year according to the Local Data Company.

Other high-street big names including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse and Karen Millen switched to online only after financial troubles.