Primary school deputy head jailed for raping child with boyfriend banned from classrooms for life

Julie Morris was jailed for 13 years and David Morris was jailed for 16 years. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Asher McShane

A former teacher who was jailed for raping a schoolgirl with her boyfriend has been banned from teaching for life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Julie Morris and David Morris filmed themselves raping a girl and then laughed about the attack in vile WhatsApp messages.

The couple were caught after David Morris,52, sent photos to another paedophile online.

The pair exchanged twisted conversations about their fantasies about sexually abusing children, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Between 2018 and 2021, both defendants, who were not married but have the same surname, abused a girl aged under 13, on numerous occasions.

Read more: Man, 40, becomes first person in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new laws

Read more: Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

Julie Morris admitted 18 sexual offences including two counts of rape, while David Morris admitted 34 sexual offences including seven counts of rape.

She was jailed for 13 years and four months, and he was jailed for 16 years, each with an extended four years on licence.

She also was sacked from her teaching role in September 2021.

Morris worked at St George's Central Church of England Primary School in Wigan but the offences were not related to her employment.

Her actions were “fundamentally incompatible with her being a teacher,” the Teaching Regulation Agency panel found.

A report into her conduct banned her from classrooms for life due to the gravity of her offending.

The report said: “The fact Ms Morris was also the safeguarding lead at her school makes her offending all the more shocking in that, whilst the designated point of contact for welfare and safety concerns at the school, she herself was engaged in abusing a child, albeit not one at the school."

It also found that "there is a real risk of Ms Morris repeating her offending behaviour" and noted her actions were "deliberate and sustained, and there was no evidence that she was acting under duress".

David Oatley, who took the decision to ban her, said: “In view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against her, I have decided that Ms Morris shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of her eligibility to teach."