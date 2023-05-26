Primary school evacuated after 'historical ordinance' brought onto premises

26 May 2023, 19:57 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 19:59

Scalloway Primary School was evacuated on the Shetland
Scalloway Primary School was evacuated on the Shetland. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A school had to be evacuated after a historical bomb was found on its grounds earlier today.

Emergency services were called out after the "historic ordinance" was taken into Scalloway Primary School in Shetland, Scotland on Friday morning.

All pupils and staff were evacuated and a cordon is still in place in the area.

A bomb disposal team has been called to the scene.

Read More: Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to host This Morning on Monday following bombshell Schofield exit

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police and emergency services are currently at a primary school in Scalloway, Shetland, after an historic ordnance was found at a local beach and taken to the school around 11.45am on Friday.

“A cordon has been put in place around the area and the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Shetland Coastguard and Shetland Council are assisting.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been made aware and will attend. Inquiries are continuing.”

Shetland Islands Council paid tribute to the quick work of the emergency services in the case.

Scalloway Village, Shetland Islands, Scotland
Scalloway Village, Shetland Islands, Scotland. Picture: Getty

A council spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at Scalloway Primary School this morning involving historic ordnance.

“Staff and pupils have now left the building and the school is now closed. We’re grateful to Police Scotland and HM Coastguard for their prompt response.”

