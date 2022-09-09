Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior ministers attend remembrance service for the Queen

By Lauren Lewis

The Prime Minister, Lord Mayor of London and senior ministers have gathered at St Paul's Cathedral for a service in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were all in attendance at the service and were sat together.

In a separate area, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker were sat together while Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi is sat with Lord High Chancellor Brandon Lewis.

The rest of the congregation looked solemn as they listened to the music playing in St Paul's.

Members of the public have been welcomed to the service, with 2,000 seats available on a first come first served basis.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave a reading and a blessing respectively during the service.

The first official rendition of God Save the King was sung to end the hour-long service.

Ms Truss looked solemn as she gave her Bible reading from Romans 14. 7-12.

She said: "We do not live to ourselves, and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's.

"For to this end Christ died and lived again, so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.

"Why do you pass judgement on your brother or sister? Or you, why do you despise your brother or sister? For we will all stand before the judgement seat of God.

"For it is written, 'As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall give praise to God.' So then, each of us will be accountable to God."

Dean of St Paul's Andrew Tremlett paid tribute to the Queen and the royal family during the service.

He said: "With proud thanksgiving, we gather in this cathedral today to mourn the death of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

"We remember her long life spent in the service of this country and of her Commonwealth realms around the world.

"We give thanks for a life of devotion to God, her Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer, and of devotion to all her people.

"As we call to mind the promise made at her Coronation that all her judgements should be guided by Law, Justice and Mercy, we rejoice in her steady acceptance of this vocation.

"We celebrate her love for her family, her commitment to duty, and her calling to create unity and concord at the heart of the Commonwealth.

"We pray for the Royal Family, as they mourn their loss. We pray too for our most gracious Sovereign Lord, The King, that placing all his trust in God, he too may rule over us in peace with justice and compassion."

It comes as King Charles spoke the nation in his first address as the monarch in a speech broadcast to St Paul's Cathedral as hundreds of people gathered for the service of prayer and reflection.

Ahead of the address being played in the cathedral, Charles was referred to as "our new King".

Speaking the pre-recorded nine minute message, he paid tribute to the Queen and pledged his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

He vowed to served with "loyalty, respect and love" as he promised to "renew" his mother's "promise of his lifelong service".

He said: "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all."

The King also announced that his son Prince William would take the title of the Prince of Wales, despite earlier speculation he could bestow the honour on his brother Prince Edward.

He said William and his wife Kate Middleton would be referred to as the Prince and Princess of Wales. He also extended "love" to Prince Harry and Meghan.

MPs on Friday observed a minute's silence in memory of the Queen followed by tributes from the prime minister, leader of the opposition and speaker of the house.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson told the Commons he "choked up" when he was asked to record a tribute to the Queen by the BBC.

He said: "A few months ago the BBC came to see me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen, and we sat down, the cameras started rolling, and they requested that I should talk about her in the past tense.

"I am afraid I simply choked up and I couldn't go on. I am really not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away.

"I know that today there are countless people in this country and around the world who have experienced the same sudden unexpected emotion."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described the Queen as a "noble, gracious" lady who "devoted her life to her family, the United Kingdom, and those nations around the world, whom she served as Queen".

He said: "Over her reign she has seen unprecedented social, cultural, technological change, through it all she has been the most conscientious and dutiful monarchs.

"But whilst she understood the unescapable nature of duty, which sometimes must have weighed upon her heavily, she also delighted in carrying it out for she was the most devoted monarch."

He added: "Our memories of her will be filled with that image of a gently smiling dedication that showed throughout her life."

Prime Minister Liz Truss praised her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known".

She added: "On the death of her father King George VI, Winston Churchill said the news had stilled the clatter and traffic of 20th century life in many lands.

"Now 70 years later in the tumult of the 21st century life has paused again. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known."