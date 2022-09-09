Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior ministers attend remembrance service for the Queen

9 September 2022, 18:15 | Updated: 9 September 2022, 19:24

The Prime Minister, Lord Mayor of London and senior ministers have gathered at St Paul's Cathedral for a service in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth.
The Prime Minister, Lord Mayor of London and senior ministers have gathered at St Paul's Cathedral for a service in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Prime Minister, Lord Mayor of London and senior ministers have gathered at St Paul's Cathedral for a service in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were all in attendance at the service and were sat together.

In a separate area, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker were sat together while Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi is sat with Lord High Chancellor Brandon Lewis.

The rest of the congregation looked solemn as they listened to the music playing in St Paul's.

Members of the public have been welcomed to the service, with 2,000 seats available on a first come first served basis.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave a reading and a blessing respectively during the service.

The first official rendition of God Save the King was sung to end the hour-long service.

Prime Minister Liz Truss gives a reading during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II
Prime Minister Liz Truss gives a reading during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a remembrance service for the Queen
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a remembrance service for the Queen. Picture: Alamy

Ms Truss looked solemn as she gave her Bible reading from Romans 14. 7-12.

She said: "We do not live to ourselves, and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's.

"For to this end Christ died and lived again, so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.

"Why do you pass judgement on your brother or sister? Or you, why do you despise your brother or sister? For we will all stand before the judgement seat of God.

"For it is written, 'As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall give praise to God.' So then, each of us will be accountable to God."

Dean of St Paul's Andrew Tremlett paid tribute to the Queen and the royal family during the service.

He said: "With proud thanksgiving, we gather in this cathedral today to mourn the death of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

"We remember her long life spent in the service of this country and of her Commonwealth realms around the world.

"We give thanks for a life of devotion to God, her Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer, and of devotion to all her people.

"As we call to mind the promise made at her Coronation that all her judgements should be guided by Law, Justice and Mercy, we rejoice in her steady acceptance of this vocation.

"We celebrate her love for her family, her commitment to duty, and her calling to create unity and concord at the heart of the Commonwealth.

"We pray for the Royal Family, as they mourn their loss. We pray too for our most gracious Sovereign Lord, The King, that placing all his trust in God, he too may rule over us in peace with justice and compassion."

A Service Of Prayer And Reflection For Her Majesty The Queen
A Service Of Prayer And Reflection For Her Majesty The Queen. Picture: Getty

Read more: Live updates: King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla greet well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace

It comes as King Charles spoke the nation in his first address as the monarch in a speech broadcast to St Paul's Cathedral as hundreds of people gathered for the service of prayer and reflection.

Ahead of the address being played in the cathedral, Charles was referred to as "our new King".

Speaking the pre-recorded nine minute message, he paid tribute to the Queen and pledged his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

He vowed to served with "loyalty, respect and love" as he promised to "renew" his mother's "promise of his lifelong service".

He said: "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all."

The King also announced that his son Prince William would take the title of the Prince of Wales, despite earlier speculation he could bestow the honour on his brother Prince Edward.

He said William and his wife Kate Middleton would be referred to as the Prince and Princess of Wales. He also extended "love" to Prince Harry and Meghan.

Read more: 96 gun salute echoes across Britain as church bells ring to mark death of Queen

MPs on Friday observed a minute's silence in memory of the Queen followed by tributes from the prime minister, leader of the opposition and speaker of the house.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson told the Commons he "choked up" when he was asked to record a tribute to the Queen by the BBC.

He said: "A few months ago the BBC came to see me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen, and we sat down, the cameras started rolling, and they requested that I should talk about her in the past tense.

"I am afraid I simply choked up and I couldn't go on. I am really not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away.

"I know that today there are countless people in this country and around the world who have experienced the same sudden unexpected emotion."

Read more: How will Britain mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described the Queen as a "noble, gracious" lady who "devoted her life to her family, the United Kingdom, and those nations around the world, whom she served as Queen".

He said: "Over her reign she has seen unprecedented social, cultural, technological change, through it all she has been the most conscientious and dutiful monarchs.

"But whilst she understood the unescapable nature of duty, which sometimes must have weighed upon her heavily, she also delighted in carrying it out for she was the most devoted monarch."

He added: "Our memories of her will be filled with that image of a gently smiling dedication that showed throughout her life."

Prime Minister Liz Truss praised her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known".

She added: "On the death of her father King George VI, Winston Churchill said the news had stilled the clatter and traffic of 20th century life in many lands.

"Now 70 years later in the tumult of the 21st century life has paused again. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate has taken on the title of Princess of Wales

Kate to 'create her own path' as she becomes first Princess of Wales since Diana

King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time as monarch

Read it in full: King Charles III's first address to the nation as monarch

Chris Kaba, 24, was shot dead by Met officers.

Police watchdog launches murder investigation after fatal police shooting of unarmed rapper

King Charles, speaking in a pre-recorded message, said he wanted to "express my love" for Prince Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan in first address

Breaking
King Charles III has vowed to renew the Queen's promise of lifelong service.

King Charles III delivers emotional tribute to 'darling mama' as he renews her promise of 'lifelong service'

Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday triggered Operation London Bridge, but how will Britain mourn the monarch's death?

How will Britain mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Landmarks around the world were lit up in the Union Jack colours to pay tribute to the monarch, with the Sydney Opera House projecting an image of the Queen on one of its sails.

World unites to pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' Queen who 'defined an era'

The Queen's funeral will take place within two weeks of her death

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When and where will it be held and how can I watch it?

Thankfully, the bomb killed no one but 200 people were injured

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences over IRA’s 1996 Manchester bombing

Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

MPs fall silent in poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's death has been marked with gun salutes and the ringing of church bells across the country

96 gun salute echoes across Britain as church bells ring to mark death of Queen

Changes as the crown ascends to King Charles

From stamps and cash to the national anthem: the things that will change now Charles is King

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Buckingham Palace

A nation meets its new King: Crowds greet Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace

Weekend football games cancelled as sport pays tribute

Premier League calls off weekend matches as sporting world pays tribute to The Queen

Prince Harry was seen consoling an airport worker

Grieving Harry consoles airport worker before flying back from Balmoral after Queen's death

The service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral

How to get tickets for the memorial service for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral

Latest News

See more Latest News

China’s ambassador Chen Xu

China shuns co-operation with UN human rights office over Xinjiang report

Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Queen during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Tributes continue to pour in across the globe after death of the Queen

Runners share a moment of silence before the start of Finish Eliza’s Run in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Thousands of runners rally across US to ‘finish Eliza’s run’

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency leave after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine. on September 1

Ukraine power plant needs safety zone to avoid nuclear disaster, says IAEA

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan

UN chief asks world to ‘massively’ help flood-hit Pakistan

Donald Trump

Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine in May

Ukrainian nuclear plant ‘operating in emergency mode’ as war persists

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II welcome guests invited to a reception hosted by Queen Margrethe at the Natural History Museum in 2000

Denmark’s Margrethe dampens jubilee celebrations after death of Queen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London