Breaking News

Prince Andrew is 'making amends' after sex abuse scandal, says Archbishop of Canterbury

31 May 2022, 17:22 | Updated: 31 May 2022, 18:13

The Archbishop suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven.
The Archbishop suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Andrew is "seeking to make amends" after his sex abuse scandal, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Archbishop added that society must learn to be "more open and forgiving" moving forward.

"We all have to step back a bit, he is seeking to make amends and I think that's a very good thing," he told ITV News.

He went on to say: "You can't tell people how they are to respond about this and the issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many people that it's not surprising there's very deep feelings indeed."

It came as the Most Revd Justin Welby was being asked about whether the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations would help the public unite and forgive the royal following the scandal.

He added: "We have become a very unforgiving society."

Read more: Prince Andrew civil sex assault case closed after paying multi-million pound settlement

Read more: Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul's

The Archbishop made the remarks while discussing the Queen's jubilee.
The Archbishop made the remarks while discussing the Queen's jubilee. Picture: Alamy

Also discussing Prince Philip's memorial service in March, he said the Queen was "fully entitled" to have been joined by Andrew, despite receiving a large backlash for the move.

Andrew settled his sexual abuse lawsuit earlier in the year, which was brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre was suing Andrew for sexual abuse, saying the duke had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by his friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew always strenuously denied the allegations and went on to avert a looming trial by agreeing to the settlement last month.

He has since faced several calls to confirm how he funded the substantial out-of-court settlement - reported to be as much as £12 million - and whether the Queen or even the Prince of Wales contributed to the sum.

Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

Speaking more generally about upcoming celebrations for the Queen's Jubilee, the Archbishop said her 70 year reign was "something extraordinary to celebrate".

"If we go back, 1952 was a pretty rough time for a very large number of people," he said.

"We were in the middle of the Korean War, the cold war was reaching its most intense period, people were very anxious about nuclear warfare.

"The Queen has gone from that moment to this moment as the one point of absolute consistency in the life of the nation and that is, I think, it's a golden thread that runs through 70 years. And to celebrate that is a great thing.

"I think it will lift people's spirits."

Prince Andrew will not be allowed to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.
Prince Andrew will not be allowed to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Alamy

It comes despite the Most Revd Justin Welby being forced to pull out of the Queen's Jubilee service over the bank holiday due to having Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury pulls out of Queen's Jubilee service due to Covid and pneumonia

Lambeth Palace said the Archbishop of Canterbury tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and has been suffering with mild pneumonia since last week.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, will now deliver the sermon at Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving.

The Most Revd Justin Welby was also due to light a beacon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday evening as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons events.

The Lambeth Palace beacon will be lit on the Archbishop's behalf.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the first flight to Rwanda will leave the UK on June 14.

First group of migrants to be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Home Office says

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Breaking
A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Royal superfans camp out 48-hours before Jubilee celebrations to begin in London.

Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Sperm donor named after fathering 15 children without mentioning genetic condition

Sperm donor fathered 15 children without mentioning rare genetic condition

Mr Zahawi was accosted by protesters, including Joel Cooper (top right) the son of Labour politicians Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls.

Trans activist son of Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper heckles Zahawi off uni campus

Only one UK police force hitting key 999 10-second response target

Only one UK police force hits key 999 ten-second response target

Boris Johnson and John Stevenson

Tory troubles for Boris: MP becomes number 28 to publicly call for him to resign

Chaos at Britain's airports.

Holiday misery for 34,000 Brits as TUI cancels six flights a day

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term

Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

'Enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris urges council killjoys to approve street parties

Father and son guilty of murdering thief

Vigilante father and son guilty of murdering thief with a ninja sword

Liverpool fans were subjected to pepper spraying by police

French police back Liverpool fans and call for minister to go after Champions League chaos

Putin wants to capture the Donbas, after narrowing his aim from the start of the war amid humiliating setbacks

Russian army risks 'collapse' as Putin sees casualties as 'price worth paying'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran Building Collapse

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 34
The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Nepal Plane Crash

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

A view of a building destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

War crimes meeting being held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings in Irpin, Ukraine

Battle of Sievierodonetsk rages in Ukraine as Russia is blamed for food crisis
People gather at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school
Hurricane Agatha off the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico

Hurricane Agatha sets record after slamming into Mexico at 105mph
Travel chaos is expected to get worse in coming days

Ministers slam airlines for 'completely unacceptable' cuts amid half-term hell at airports

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racist origins of Windrush scandal, says journalist

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racism that led to Windrush, says journalist
Author explains fascinating history of metric system amidst imperial measurements row

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amid imperial measurements row

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London