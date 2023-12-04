Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'

Andrew is still attending private royal events. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Andrew is still attending private royal events, but there is no suggestion he will be able to make a full comeback.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He attended a welcome for the new Dean of Windsor alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla last month.

Reports at the time suggested that could amount to a "pardon" after he was stripped of his royal duties by the late Queen as he thrashed out a multi-million pound settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre. Andrew has vehemently denied her claims.

But while he joined his elder brother in welcoming Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth at St George's Chapel, and is due to carry on attending private events, he is not set to be fully restored as a working royal.

"There is no such thing as a royal pardon to attend the installation of the new Dean of Windsor," historian Marlene Koenig said.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'pulled out of I'm A Celeb talks at last minute after refusing to discuss Prince Andrew'

"This was a private invitation from his brother, the King. Andrew was not included in the Court Circular which reported that the King attended the event."

She told the Express: "The King is not going to restore Andrew to working royal with all the perks and privileges.

"Andrew is not going to carry out official engagements, but he will – from time to time – be asked to join a private event, such as the installation of the new dean of Windsor."

The Duke of York remains embroiled in an ongoing saga about the Royal Lodge, his large Windsor estate.

The King is believed to be trying to get him to leave and downsize, and does not think he has a long-term future there.

Andrew paid more than £200,000 repairing the roof there, leading the King to allow him to stay a bit longer to find money that would allow him to stay.

But with the mansion needing so much upkeep, it is thought he will not be able to continue finding money for maintenance.

"He and the duchess [Fergie] are… rattling around in a huge property they simply can't afford," a family friend said.