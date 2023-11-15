Sarah Ferguson 'pulled out of I'm A Celeb talks at last minute after refusing to discuss Prince Andrew'

15 November 2023, 17:49 | Updated: 15 November 2023, 18:10

Sarah Ferguson was expected to appear on this year’s I’m A Celeb
Sarah Ferguson was expected to appear on this year’s I’m A Celeb. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Emma Soteriou

Sarah Ferguson is understood to have pulled out of I'm A Celeb at the last minute after refusing to discuss Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York was set to sign one of the biggest deals in I'm A Celeb's history, it is understood.

But she wanted to ensure that she was not asked about Prince Andrew, who she still lives with despite them divorcing in 1996.

Talks are believed to have fallen through after a disagreement on the matter.

A senior ITV source said they were "agonisingly close" to agreeing a deal with the royal.

Read more: Nigel Farage completes first I'm A Celebrity challenge amid 40C heat in 'biggest and best' reality show opener yet

Read more: Britney Spears breaks silence after sister Jamie Lynn joins I'm A Celebrity jungle

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

"Execs pulled out all the stops to get a huge name and were agonisingly close to sealing the deal with the Duchess," they told the Sun.

"But part of the attraction of getting someone with an interesting life story is that there’s always the possibility of sharing it with the campmates.

"For Fergie, the prospect of being put on the spot with millions watching at home was just too much. Neither side was willing to budge in the end."

It comes after ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to King Charles' niece, Zara, appeared on the reality show last year.

But Fergie’s spokesman has denied the claims, saying: "There has been no such approach, she did not consider appearing and no discussions of the sort suggested have taken place."

Stars appearing on this year's series include politician Nigel Farage, actress Jamie Lynn Spears and First Dates' Fred Sirieix.

