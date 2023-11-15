Nigel Farage completes first I'm A Celebrity challenge amid 40C heat in 'biggest and best' reality show opener yet

Nigel Farage in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Will Taylor

Nigel Farage has already taken place in the first I'm A Celebrity challenge in a "huge series opener".

The former Ukip leader has filmed the task near Alice Springs in the Australian outback in 40C temperatures.

Details of his mission to win stars for his fellow contestants have not been released but The Sun said he was joined by This Morning's Josie Gibson and influencer Nella Rose.

A source said: "It's a huge series opener for Monday, bigger and better than ever.

"A lot of thought went into who was best to pair with Nigel to create the best TV and bosses reckon they're a magic trio.

"It's the huge series opener and with the never seen before out-of-Queensland twist, it's clear that ITV haven't come to play this year - it truly is bigger and better than ever."

Farage is believed to have finally agreed to go on the series after agreeing a £1m deal.

He made light of it on social media as he posted a video of himself pretending to talk to producers, initially refusing their invitation but agreeing when he hears how much is offered.

Rumours also swirl of a possible bid for the Tory leadership should that opportunity arise for him in the near future.

Farage has said he wants people to see he is not "mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty" and claimed he has been "demonised".

"Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials," he said.

But the politician, who will be aware of how often ex-health secretary Matt Hancock had to face a series of trials yet still made the final, said he is "used to dealing with snakes and other horrible reptiles" in Brussels and Westminster.

I'm a Celeb 2023 full line-up: