I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up. Picture: ITV

By Emma Soteriou

The line-up for I'm A Celeb 2023 has been confirmed, with stars including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears set to enter the jungle.

Among the fresh set of celebs entering the jungle will also be JLS star Marvin Humes, First Dates' Fred Sirieix and YouTuber Nella Rose.

The group of 10 will spend up to three weeks taking on Bushtucker trials in Australia as they leave behind their luxuries in a bid to be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the jungle.

Speaking ahead of the start of the show, former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he has been "demonised" over the years and wants to show people he is not "mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty".

He is following in the footsteps of former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was voted to complete numerous bushtucker trials before he made it to the final of the show last year.

Mr Farage said he thinks he will face the same fate, saying: "Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials."

In a separate clip, he said he will survive because he is "used to dealing with snakes and other horrible reptiles" both in Brussels and at Westminster.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn Spears - the sister of pop star Britney Spears - said she will challenge misconceptions about herself and "show the real me".

"This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime," she said.

The Zoey 101 actress, who revealed that she is afraid of snakes and rats, said: "Everything I have seen I have been afraid of. Absolutely every one of these trials I am dreading.

"I haven't looked at any of them and thought, 'Oh cool, I could do that one'.

"This is going to be terrifying."

Nigel Farage. Picture: ITV

I'm a Celeb 2023 full line-up:

Jamie Lynn Spears

Sam Thompson

Josie Gibson

Fred Sirieix

Nella Rose

Nigel Farage

Grace Dent

Marvin Humes

Danielle Harold

Nick Pickard

I'm A Celebrity starts on Sunday, November 19 at 9pm.