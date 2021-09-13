Breaking News

Prince Andrew will challenge US court's jurisdiction in sexual assault civil lawsuit

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Prince Andrew will challenge a US court's jurisdiction over a civil lawsuit brought forward by Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexual assault, according to a New York court filing.

A lawyer for the Duke of York does not believe legal papers were filed to him correctly and his team are set to reject the authority of the US District Court in Manhattan.

It comes as a judge in New York is preparing to assess a civil suit filed by Ms Giuffre.

The hearing, which will take place in the city, will consider whether her lawyers have done enough to serve the duke with legal papers.

Her team have said the papers were successfully handed to a Metropolitan Police officer who was on duty at the main gates the royal's home in Windsor on 27 August.

Andrew has repeatedly and categorically denied any sexual contact or relationship with his accuser.

Blackfords, the law firm that represents him "in certain UK matters", have challenged the validity of the papers being served.

This story is being updated...