Breaking News

Prince Andrew will challenge US court's jurisdiction in sexual assault civil lawsuit

13 September 2021, 18:24 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 18:55

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Prince Andrew will challenge a US court's jurisdiction over a civil lawsuit brought forward by Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexual assault, according to a New York court filing.

A lawyer for the Duke of York does not believe legal papers were filed to him correctly and his team are set to reject the authority of the US District Court in Manhattan.

It comes as a judge in New York is preparing to assess a civil suit filed by Ms Giuffre.

The hearing, which will take place in the city, will consider whether her lawyers have done enough to serve the duke with legal papers.

Her team have said the papers were successfully handed to a Metropolitan Police officer who was on duty at the main gates the royal's home in Windsor on 27 August.

Andrew has repeatedly and categorically denied any sexual contact or relationship with his accuser.

Blackfords, the law firm that represents him "in certain UK matters", have challenged the validity of the papers being served.

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Home Office did not deny the claims

Border Force jet skis practicing pushing back migrant boats in Channel, photos suggest
Egypt Israel

Israeli PM visits Egypt for talks with President el-Sissi

Pope Francis prays as he meets members of the Jewish community (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope remembers Slovakia’s Holocaust victims as he meets Jewish community
Corbel secretly filmed models using spy cameras.

Former Met counter-terror cop 'secretly filmed naked models on hotel spy cameras', court hears
A total of 1,959 people crossed the Channel in the week to September 10

Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK last week in new record for 2021
A signpost for Broadway in New York (Martin Keene/PA)

Tony Awards line-up revealed as Broadway begins journey back to normality

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC Views: “Are climate groups simply doing more harm than good?”

LBC Views: Are climate groups simply doing more harm than good?
Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours
Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'
The furious mother was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo
'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter over chaotic M25 protests

'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London