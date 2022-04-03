Prince Andrew deletes 'HRH' Falklands war post from ex-wife's Instagram

3 April 2022, 08:04 | Updated: 3 April 2022, 09:06

Prince Andrew returns from the Falklands War on September 17, 1982 where he was greeted by the Queen
Prince Andrew returns from the Falklands War on September 17, 1982 where he was greeted by the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Prince Andrew used his ex-wife's Instagram account to reflect on his time in the Falklands War saying he returned a 'changed man' before deleting the post.

The Queen's eldest son said he entered the conflict "full of bravado" but returned a "changed man". The post appeared on his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's Instagram page.

Andrew, who reached a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault case a few weeks ago, wrote more than 700 words about his experience in the Falklands.

The Queen's son flew missions as a Sea King helicopter pilot during the conflict.

The post, using Andrew's HRH title, appeared on Instagram before it was deleted
The post, using Andrew's HRH title, appeared on Instagram before it was deleted. Picture: Instagram

Andrew's reflection appeared in three posts - which were removed after about two hours - on the Instagram account of Sarah, Duchess of York.

Beneath the last post, it said it was "written by HRH The Duke of York" before the "HRH" was deleted.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles in January and he gave up his HRH style in a dramatic fallout from his civil sex case.

At the time, a royal source said Andrew, who was born a HRH, will not use it in any official capacity.

Virginia Giuffre was suing Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 and trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In the first Instagram post, Sarah wrote: "I asked Andrew this morning for his reflections on the anniversary of his sailing from Portsmouth to the Falkland Islands 40 years ago."

Andrew's account begins: "As I sit here at my desk on this cold crisp spring morning thinking back to April 1982 I've tried to think what was going through my mind as we sailed out of Portsmouth lining the flight deck of HMS INVINCIBLE."

The 62-year-old concluded: "So whilst I think back to a day when a young man went to war, full of bravado, I returned a changed man.

"I put away childish things and false bravado and returned a man full in the knowledge of human frailty and suffering.

"My reflection makes me think even harder and pray even more fervently for those in conflict today, for those family's (sic) torn apart by the horrors they have witnessed.

"And, i'm (sic) afraid to say, that the historical perspective my short war has taught me is this - war is failure to keep peace; war is failure of human judgement; war is failure to recognise we need to seek permission to understand another persons perspective or reality, whether or not we agree or disagree with that perspective or reality."

Andrew also recalled being shot at, writing: "I was flying and saw a chaff shell fired from one of our ships that passed not that far in front of us.

"For a moment it was on a steady bearing before it began to cross to our left.

"The terror that that was going to be that, just for a moment, has had a lasting and permanent effect on me."

Andrew has spoken about being shot at before - in his infamous Newsnight interview, given to defend himself against Ms Guiffre's accusations and to explain his friendship with the late Epstein.

Addressing a claim he was sweating heavily during an alleged night out with Ms Guiffre, Andrew told Emily Maitlis in 2019: "I didn't sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at and I simply ... it was almost impossible for me to sweat."

Andrew was the first member of the royal family to have an official Twitter account under his own name, though that account was deleted in January.

His reflections on Sarah's Instagram account came on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

On April 2 1982, Argentine forces invaded the islands, which had been in British hands since the 19th century, sparking the sending of a Royal Navy task force south to recapture them.

The resulting naval and land campaign led to the recapture of the islands on June 14 at the cost of 255 British lives. About 650 Argentines died.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There were chaotic scenes at airports and huge queues at Dover

Huge queues at Manchester Airport and Heathrow 'near capacity' in Easter break chaos

Search efforts will resume in the Channel today for a downed Piper P-28 light aircraft

Search to resume in English Channel for missing light aircraft with two on board

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to introduce more support for families as the cost of energy - amongst other things - surges

Chancellor faces calls for 'emergency budget' as cost of living crisis deepens

Ukraine says it has retaken control of the whole of the Kyiv region

Ukraine retakes whole Kyiv region as direct Putin/Zelenskyy peace talks 'possible'

Thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the Government's handling of the cost of living crisis

'Terrified of the next bill': Protests demand Govt action amid cost of living crisis

People have hit out at the Government for spending millions on restoring Big Ben as the UK suffers a cost of living crisis

Anger over Big Ben £80m revamp as families struggle to heat homes

David Warburton has had the Conservative Party whip removed

Tory MP David Warburton suspended after 'allegations of inappropriate behaviour'

Dmitry Rogozin (pictured with Putin) has announced Russia will halt cooperation over the International Space Station

Russia ends cooperation on international space station and demands end to sanctions

Roads near Dover have been thrown into chaos by the P&O Ferries suspension and bad weather

Gridlock at Dover after P&O Ferries suspension throws Easter holiday plans into chaos

Ukraine's president said Russian troops were laying mines and booby-traps as they retreated

Retreating Russian troops booby trap homes and corpses, Zelenskyy warns

Dame Cressida Dick will leave the post of Met Commissioner on April 10

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians in Bucha, Ukraine

Russian troops accused of slaughtering civilians as they withdraw from Bucha near Kyiv

Children can have Covid jabs booked for them from today

Covid-19 vaccine bookings open for children aged five to 11

The British-made Starstreak missile is understood to have shot down a Russian attack helicopter

Russia vows to target British weapons after helicopter shot down with 'Starstreak' missile

Freeze: Snow in Harrogate after last week's lovely hot weather

UK weather: Arctic blast to bring -5C freeze this weekend

The MoD expects the fuel depot fire will affect Russian forces

Raid on Russian fuel depot 'will hamper stretched invaders'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Argentina Falklands Anniversary

Argentines mourn Falklands fallen on war’s anniversary

Guantanamo Prisoner Release

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Biden

Biden says submarine he commissioned will enhance US security
The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles

Sir Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life
Carla del Ponte

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Retreating Russian troops ‘creating catastrophic situation by leaving mines’
20 years of continuous human presence in space

Future of International Space Station in the balance, says Russian official
Malta Pope

Pope condemns Putin over Russia’s ‘infantile’ war in Ukraine

A man stands alongside a bridge destroyed by Russian soldiers upon their retreat from villages on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky: Retreating Russians leave mines behind

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG
Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police