Prince Andrew Denies Knowledge Of Jeffrey Epstein Abuse

24 August 2019, 14:39 | Updated: 24 August 2019, 15:08

The Duke of York has commented on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, denying any knowledge of suspicious behaviour.

Prince Andrew has denied any knowledge of the alleged abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, saying he did not "see, witness or suspect any behaviour" that led to the his arrest and conviction.

In a statement, the Duke of York said: "It is apparent to me since the suicide of Mr Epstein that there has been an immense amount of media speculation about so much in his life.

"This is particularly the case in relation to my former asociation and freindship with Mr Epstein.

"At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

"I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.

"I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour."

The statement follows weeks of speculation of the Prince's association with Epstein.

