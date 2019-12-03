Prince Andrew's email about Virginia Roberts: Duke faces questions over 5.50am message

The email sent by Prince Andrew about Virginia Roberts. Picture: PA

Prince Andrew sent an email to Jeffrey Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell saying he had 'specific questions' about Virginia Roberts.

The Duke of York wrote the message at 5.50am on 3rd January 2015, saying: "Let me know when we can talk. Got some specific questions to ask you about Virginia Roberts."

Ghislaine responded: "Have some info. Call me when you have a moment."

In her first UK interview with BBC Panorama, Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that after being forced to have sex with the Duke, he got up and "thanked" her.

She continued: "I sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty."

The response by Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: PA

In her first UK interview, Ms Roberts Giuffre said that she was 17 years old and working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when she was approached by Jeffery Epstein's then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to train as a massage therapist.

Speaking about the pair, she said: "They seemed like nice people so I trusted them."

Ms Roberts Giuffre then explained that she told them she was a runaway and had been sexually abused.

"That was the worst thing I could have told them because now they knew how vulnerable I was," she said.

Ms Roberts Giuffre alleges that after she slept with Prince Andrew, Ghislane Maxwell patted her on the back and told her she had "done a really good job."

She added: "She pats me on the back and said 'You made him really happy'."

"These powerful people were my chains. I couldn't comprehend how at the highest levels people were allowing this to happen.

"Not just allowing it but participating in it."

When questioned on accusations of inconsistency, Ms Roberts Giuffre said: "You are left with a foggy memory sometimes, you really are.

"I might be wrong on dates absolutely and I might be wrong on places even, sometimes.

"But one thing that I can tell you is you never forget the face of someone who has heaved over you."

Prince Andrew will have more questions to ask. Picture: PA

Price Andrew has denied any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre Roberts.

She has now implored the British public to "stand up beside me to help me fight this fight" and "not accept this as being OK".

She also said the Duke was "the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life" as she implored the UK to help her "fight this fight".

Ms Roberts Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with the Prince, who posed alongside her at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell in an infamous photograph.

In an interview with BBC Panorama, Ms Roberts Giuffre describes how Andrew was "the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life."

She said: "It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere.

"I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me.

"This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty."

Ms Roberts Giuffre described how after leaving the club, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's then-girlfriend, gave her instructions.

"In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick."

She said that later that evening she had sex with Andrew upstairs at Maxwell's house in Belgravia.

The Duke of York has denied meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre , saying: "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

The Duke has been pictured with his arm around Ms Roberts Giuffre's waist at Ghislaine Maxwell's house.

But he said he had no memory of the photo being taken and questioned whether it was his own hand in the image.

In response, Ms Roberts Giuffre said: "The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses.

"Like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, come on, I'm calling BS on this, because that's what it is.

"He knows what happened. I know what happened and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me," she said.

Prince Andrew's attempts to defend himself against Ms Roberts Giuffre's previous accusations and explain his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein last month were branded a "car crash" and led to him withdrawing from public duties.

He was widely criticised for failing to show remorse for his association with the disgraced financier or empathy with Epstein's victims during his television appearance.

The Duke has since resigned from a large number of patronages and seen organisations he was once involved with sever ties.

Ms Roberts Giuffre alleges the duke slept with her on three separate occasions, twice while she was underage.

Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations "false and without any foundation", stating: "Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors" by the Duke was "categorically untrue".