New search revelations for Prince Andrew as King's brother refuses to vacate Royal Lodge despite Epstein claims

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew is facing a new humiliation as new Epstein court documents reveal Ghislaine Maxwell's devices were searched for the terms 'Andrew' and 'sex toy'.

The imprisoned heirress was forced to search her computers and phones for the lurid terms - as prosecutors sought information about the embattled prince's tie to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the search terms that prosecutors used to sniff out evidence in the case included "Prince", "Andrew", "Duke", "York", "Royal", "underage", "massage", "slave", "sex, "nipple" and "dildo".

The new revelation comes as the King's brother seeks to remain in his grace-and-favour mansion, the Royal Lodge, despite wide calls for him to be booted out of his taxpayer-funded residence.

A source close to the controversial prince told the Sunday Mirror: "Andrew is going nowhere.

"He has a cast-iron lease."

Andrew has refused to leave the Royal Lodge. Picture: Shutterstock

Andrew currently resides in the 30-room mansion near Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew is accused of taking part in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island, the new court documents say.

Files released in the US show an accuser claim she was told to have sex with the Duke of York.

The accuser, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, said she was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations".

Prince Andrew is accused of taking part in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island, the new court documents say. Picture: Getty

This included Ghislaine Maxwell's flat in London, New York, and Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands during an orgy with other underage girls.

They say she was ordered to "give the Prince whatever he demanded" and that Maxwell, who is serving a 20 year jail term, "facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein".

The documents do not say when the alleged orgy is said to have taken place.

Andrew denies all allegations made against him.