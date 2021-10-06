Prince Andrew lawyers to see confidential settlement that could end civil lawsuit

6 October 2021, 22:18

Prince Andrew's lawyers will receive a copy of a 2009 settlement.
Prince Andrew's lawyers will receive a copy of a 2009 settlement. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A US judge has agreed to let Prince Andrew's lawyers see details of a 2009 settlement they believe could nullify Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault case.

Andrew B Brettler, who represents Prince Andrew, argued at a previous hearing that Virginia Giuffre had entered into a "settlement agreement" that would end her current lawsuit.

Ms Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, was granted permission by Judge Loretta Preska to supply Andrew's legal team with the previously sealed document, but the attorney believes it is "irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew".

Mr Boies previously said to Judge Preska about the document: "Although we believe that the release is irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew, now that service has been accepted and the case is proceeding to a determination on the merits, we believe that counsel for Prince Andrew have a right to review the release and to make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it."

Read more: Prince Andrew accepts service of legal papers for sexual assault lawsuit

During the first pre-trial hearing of the case last month, Andrew's lawyer said: "There has been a settlement agreement that the plaintiff has entered into in a prior action that releases the duke and others from any and all potential liability."

Mr Brettler was referring to the 2009 settlement between Ms Giuffre and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of a Florida state case to which the duke was not a party.

Ms Giuffre is suing Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

It comes after several attempts by her lawyers to deliver the legal papers for the case to Prince Andrew, with them finally being served on 21 September.

She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

She claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein - the duke's former friend - to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 - a minor under US law.

However, Andrew has denied all of the allegations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Brighton and Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

The petition for the Night Tube to reopen has been launched following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Thousands sign petition for Night Tube to reopen to keep women safe after Everard murder

Sir Peter Bottomley believes MPs should earn the same as GPs.

Tory MP describes 'grim' struggle of living on £82k a year as he asks for raise

Travel advice for 32 countries has been dropped by the UK government.

Red list set to be slashed as Govt lifts travel advice for 32 countries

Sheikh Mohammed vehemently denied the findings.

Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone with multimillion-pound spyware, High Court finds

Matthew Boorman was killed in the series of stabbings.

Man who died in Tewkesbury stabbing named by police

Boris Johnson with wife Carrie after Wednesday's speech

Boris Johnson: Six key takeaways from his keynote conference speech

The World Health Organisation has approved the use of a malaria vaccine.

First malaria vaccine to be rolled out to children in Africa after historic breakthrough

The banning of essay writing services is part of plans to reform post-16 education

Essay writing services to be banned in bid to stop cheating at college and university

Boris Johnson addressed members of the Conservative Party in Manchester.

Analysis: Boris Johnson's keynote speech was light on policy and full of bombast

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were among the England players racially abused by Bradford Pretty

Man avoids jail after racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho and Saka after Euro final

A new study has given fresh insight into the skin condition known as 'COVID toes'

'Covid toes' may be body's response to fighting off virus, study finds

Jake Davison killed five people in Plymouth, including a young girl.

Plymouth shootings: Police staff handed disciplinary notice over gunman's licence

French fishermen say the UK government has failed to grant enough post-Brexit fishing licences

French fishermen threaten to block exports to UK in run-up to Christmas

Boris Johnson speaks at the Conservative party conference

PM criticises 'lying, cowardly' men as he addresses violence against women

Boris Johnson attacked eco protesters blocking London's roads.

'They belong in jail': Boris Johnson backs targeting eco-protesters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference

Boris Johnson: I will tackle 'underlying problems' no other Govt has had the 'guts' to
Temperatures could reach 22C in parts of England on Thursday, a meteorologist has said

'Almost t-shirt weather': Temperatures to soar to 22C in parts of UK
Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 in June

France 'stole' 5m vaccine doses from the UK in 'hostile' move - reports
Huge queues at Heathrow on Wednesday morning

Chaos at Heathrow as passengers forced to wait hours after e-gate failure
Dominic Raab said most misogynistic acts were enshrined in other laws

Raab: We need to enforce current laws in order to combat misogyny
Carrie Johnson has said her husband is 'committed' to preserving the rights of the LGBT+ community

Carrie Johnson says PM is 'committed' to LGBT+ rights in speech at Tory conference
Ben Wallace told delegates at the Tory party conference that the army could "sustain" fuel deliveries for months if necessary

Army can deliver fuel to petrol stations for months if needed - Defence Sec
Oliver Dowden was challenged on being 'woke' at a fringe event.

'Go too woke, risk going broke' Oliver Dowden warns government-funded organisations
Boris Johnson will deliver his speech on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson: Government has 'guts' to tackle major issues and reshape UK economy
Hundreds attended the vigil for the schoolteacher

'When will women be safe?': Hundreds gather for Sabina Nessa vigil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut
'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'
Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry
'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister
James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader
Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari interviews Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police