Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

15 September 2023, 07:58 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 08:16

Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games. Picture: nstagram/brauereischumacher/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry enjoyed his 39th birthday party with beer and blood sausage at a traditional restaurant in Germany.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex had a night out in Dusseldorf with Meghan with friends as the Invictus Games come to a close.

Bar staff served the group bratwurst, Wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, red cabbage and mash and roast potatoes.

They also enjoyed local beer Schumacher Alt, which is being served at the Games.

A source told Hello! Magazine they enjoyed a ‘family meal’ with the Archewell team ahead of his birthday today.

Staff were given a ‘big tip’ and described the group as ‘lovely.’

In an Instagram post the restaurant wrote: “So proud! Impressed by very likeable people.”

The group dined on bratwurst and pork knuckle and had a chocolate birthday cake at the end
The group dined on bratwurst and pork knuckle and had a chocolate birthday cake at the end. Picture: Instagram/brauereischumacher

Read more: Kate Garraway shares how life with Derek Draper has become a 'new dance' but it's 'not all doom and gloom'

Read more: My time with an XL bully: Are the dogs 'cuddly bears' or ferocious animals that should be banned?

The group sat in the main area of the restaurant, near other customers, who were asked not to take pictures. Harry was described as looking ‘thrilled’ when a birthday cake came to the table.

They posted for pictures with the restaurant owner after the meal.

Thea Ungermann told MailOnline: “He was a lovely man and was having a very jolly time. Meghan was lovely.”

Harry and Meghan pictured enjoying the action at the Invictus Games
Harry and Meghan pictured enjoying the action at the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Harry was treated to a chorus of happy birthday when the restaurant presented him with a chocolate cake at the end of the meal.

A source close to the Prince said: “They drank local beer and ate family style dishes to experience a true German meal. Everyone was incredibly friendly, especially the waiters pictured in the photograph online.

Harry's 39th birthday is today
Harry's 39th birthday is today. Picture: Alamy

“They did not dine in a private space and were in joyful spirits, toasting and laughing with the team.”

The restaurant posted a group photo of Harry and Meghan posing with staff on their social media.

The couple are in Germany for the sixth Invictus Games - involving around 500 athletes, across 10 disciplines, who come from 21 nations.

The games are a passion project of Harry’s, who sees them as an important way to support the wellbeing of those who have served their country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Libya Flooding damage

Rescuers look for 10,100 missing people after flood death toll rises to 11,300

Exclusive
The house, before and after the bungled clearance, and Shania (L) and Keisha (R)

Devastated mother reveals how blundering council contractor got rid of everything she owned during work on her house

Killer Kimbo (L) and Niko, (R) who mauled a four-year-old girl to death in 2014

How half of all XL bully dogs in Britain are descended from ‘notorious’ LA fighting dog ‘Killer Kimbo’

Damage to homes

Ukrainian forces reclaim village in east as part of counter-offensive

Chris Philp hit out at Khan's Ulez

Ulez is a 'greedy money grab' targeting outer Londoners, policing minister says - but condemns 'spy van' attacks

The Afghanistan-Pakistan border

Key trade crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens after nine days

Climate protesters

Climate protesters demand end to fossils fuels as Earth heats up

There are fears over Britain's spies working from home

Anger as British spies working from home 'leaves them vulnerable to being hacked' by UK's enemies

Kim Jong Un Russia visit

Kim Jong Un stops to see fighter jet factory in Russia with Vladimir Putin

A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Case against German Madeleine McCann suspect 'faces collapse as key witness threatens to withdraw help'

Sara Sharif

Three people including father charged with murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif

Rishi Sunak has cast doubt on one of his key pledges

Sunak casts doubt on key pledge to cut NHS waiting lists as he continues to blame striking junior doctors

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visit to Kyiv

Zelensky expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress debates aid for Ukraine

Donald Trump has been hit with a series of criminal charges

'What did I do wrong?': Donald Trump says it's 'unlikely' he will pardon himself if he wins presidency in 2024

A collapsed tent in a car park in Bedford Park, Chicago

26 injured as tent collapses

The attack happened in Stonall, Staffordshire

Dog attack in rural village leaves man in hospital and 'primary school in lockdown' - as man, 30, arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

How long do you brew your teabag for?

Row breaks out among tea purists after PG tips spends £50m on teabag that brews in 60 seconds
Libya Flooding

Death toll soars to 11,300 after flooding in Libyan coastal city of Derna

Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas, centre, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, during his company’s IPO, in New York’s Times Square

Arm Holdings shares gain nearly 25% in biggest IPO since late 2021

Libya has been devastated by the floods

Death toll in Libya hits 11,300 as fury grows over 'avoidable' tragedy amid warnings dead could hit 40,000
Flights are being diverted from Gatwick (stock images)

Travel chaos as dozens of flights diverted from Gatwick airport due to air traffic control staff shortages
A Wikipedia co-founder has launched a new social network

Wikipedia co-founder reveals new 'trustworthy' social media platform Trust Cafe

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe

Hunter Biden has been indicted

Joe Biden's son Hunter indicted on federal gun charges

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, dances with then Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Ms Kneissl and Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southe

Ex-Austria foreign minister who danced with Putin at her wedding moves to Russia

Real Madrid's stadium, the Bernabeu

Three Real Madrid players 'arrested over claims of sharing sex tape of teenage girl'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit