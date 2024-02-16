Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has considered becoming a US citizen and has "no idea" what has stopped him from doing it.

The Duke of Sussex has said he is "loving every single day" of his life in California after splitting from the royals and moving to America with Meghan.

He was asked during his ski trip with his wife in Whistler, Canada, if he felt American.

"No. I don't know how I feel," he said.

"I have considered it, yeah."

Prince Harry has revealed he's considered becoming a US citizen. Picture: Alamy

And pushed by the press about what was stopping him, he said: "I have no idea. I'm here doing this... The thought has crossed my mind, but not a high priority right now."

Harry is visiting Canada for to promote next year's Invictus Games in Whistler.

It comes days after he flew to the UK for a 45-minute in-person chat with the King after he was diagnosed with cancer.

There were hopes that his trip would lead to a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

There are hopes the King's diagnosis could bring the royals closer together after the feud with Harry. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Good Morning America, he described his reaction to hearing about his father's diagnosis.

"I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go and see him as soon as I could," he said.

And he revealed he planned to return to the UK in the future and plans to see the royals as often as possible.

"I have my own family. As we all do," he said.

"So my family, and my life in California, is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through or back to the UK so I’ll stop and see my family as much as I can."

Harry said Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are "doing great" and growing up "incredibly fast".

"They've got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do. I'm just very grateful to be a dad."

He had already said he believed the King's health could even prove to be a reunifying force for the royals..

Harry said: "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

The Sussexes have been taking part in bobsledding and sit-skiing as they promote the next Invictus Games, which for the first time will feature winter sports.

A TV crew from Good Morning America have been following Harry and Meghan during the trip.

He tried his hand at skeleton bobsled as he joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada.

Pictures from the track in Whistler showed Harry sporting a white helmet as he speeds headfirst down the frozen track.

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The launch of the site comes as the King's slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure, as Charles postpones all public-facing duties because of his cancer diagnosis and Princess Kate out of action for the immediate future after abdominal surgery.