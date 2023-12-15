Prince Harry awarded £140,000 as judge rules he was victim of 'extensive' phone hacking by Mirror newspapers

15 December 2023, 10:53 | Updated: 15 December 2023, 11:15

Prince Harry was the victim of mobile phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers
Prince Harry was the victim of mobile phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry has been awarded substantial damages after a High Court judge ruled he was the victim of phone hacking by the publisher of The Mirror.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Justice Fancourt said at the High Court that Prince Harry was the victim of phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) and awarded him a total of £140,600 in damages.

The judge said there was “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers from 2006 to 2011, “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry.

The judge said Harry’s personal phone was targeted repeatedly between 2003 and 2009 and that 15 of 33 sample articles shown in court were ‘the product of phone hacking… or the product of other unlawful information gathering”.

Mr Justice Fancourt said: "I have found the duke's case of voicemail interception and unlawful information gathering proved in part only.

"I found that 15 out of the 33 articles that were tried were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information-gathering.

"I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper.

"However, it did happen on occasions from about the end of 2003 to April 2009 (which was the date of the last article that I examined). There was a tendency for the duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time.

"But phone hacking was not the only journalistic tool at the time and his claims in relation to the other 18 articles did not stand up to careful analysis."

"I have also awarded a sum for aggravated damages, to reflect the particular hurt and sense of outrage that the duke feels because two directors of Trinity Mirror plc, to whom the board had delegated day-to-day responsibility for such matters, knew about the illegal activity that was going on at their newspapers and could and should have put a stop to it.

"Instead of doing so, they turned a blind eye to what was going on, and positively concealed it. Had the illegal conduct been stopped, the misuse of the Duke's private information would have ended much sooner."

A spokesperson for publisher MGN apologised saying: "We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.

"Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."

Claims brought by actress Nikki Sanderson and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse, were dismissed by Mr Justice Fancourt because they were made too late.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belgium EU Summit

Hungarian leader blocks EU aid package for Ukraine

Hong Kong National Security Law

China defends bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents abroad

Senior police inspector Peter Dahl gives a joint press briefing

Denmark widens terror investigation after arrest of ‘Hamas members’ in Germany

The small rubber balls pose a 'choking hazard' to shoppers who bought the tins.

Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco recall tinned beans that may contain rubber balls

Pope Francis

Pope calls for international treaty to regulate artificial intelligence

Palestinians look for the survivors of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday

Hague court rejects bid to ban transfer to Israel of F-35 parts from Netherlands

Gaynor Lord was last seen Friday afternoon

Gaynor Lord's missing 26 minutes: Retracing steps of vanished mum of three, as search approaches second week

Alex Batty, from Oldham, Lancashire, was just 11 when he did not return from a holiday to Spain with his mother Melanie (top), then 37, and grandfather David (bottom)

‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty coming home in days to ‘relieved’ family - as he shares emotional first video call with gran

The site of a train collision in the western district in Beijing

Five hundred injured in Beijing subway crash as heavy snow hits Chinese capital

Elia Toledano

Israeli hostage kidnapped from music festival by Hamas on October 7 found dead by IDF

A rocket successfully takes off from a launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, on Friday

Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite from complex in New Zealand

Alex Batty, from Oldham, Lancashire, was just 11 when he did not return from a holiday to Spain with his mother Melanie (top), then 37, and grandfather David (bottom)

Driver who rescued 'kidnapped' Alex Batty gives astonishing account of trek to safety as boy's first texts emerge

Artemis II crew members, from left, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch,and Jeremy Hansen speak to the media outside the West Wing of the White House

Biden hosts Nasa astronauts aiming to fly around the moon

A White Christmas is possible for millions of Brits

Exact dates 'snow to hit next week', as 'millions of Brits set for White Christmas'

A Senatobia Police car in front of the Senatobia Police Department building

Black boy, 10, must write essay on Kobe Bryant after peeing in public

Spike Lee

Air Jordans made for Spike Lee up for auction after being donated to shelter

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo

'One migrant dead and another in critical condition' after boat carrying 66 people sinks in English Channel
The families of the two victims of the crush have appealed for witnesses to come forward, one year on

'It's agony for us': Parents of Brixton Academy victim urge witnesses to come forward as they praise 'angel' daughter
Alex Batty went missing six years ago

Relief as Brit teen coming home after six years in remote mountain commune - but 'won't tell police where mum is'
Gaynor Lord has been missing for six days

Gaynor Lord missing: Live updates as search for missing mum enters day seven

St. Vincent Guyana Venezuela Territorial Dispute

Guyana and Venezuela agree to ‘refrain from escalating conflict’

A friend has revealed she received two phone calls from Gaynor Lord before her disappearance.

Gaynor Lord detectives have 'some indications' why missing mum left work early as friend says she received 'pocket dial'
Alex Batty went missing six years ago

'He's safe now': Family's relief as Brit teen found after four-day mountain trek to escape French commune
Rishi Sunak indicated he is open to making changes to his Rwanda Bill

Rishi Sunak 'open' to changes to Rwanda Bill amid growing concerns over Tory rebellion

Jonathan Majors

Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of Jonathan Majors

Denmark and Germany have announced the arrests of several terror suspects, including alleged Hamas members.

'Hamas operatives' arrested across Europe as plot against Jewish institutions foiled

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit