Ex-stripper who threatened to leak nude photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans amid ‘anger’ at duke has account banned

By Jenny Medlicott

A former stripper who vowed to leak naked pictures of Prince Harry has been banned from OnlyFans for 'threatening to share' the images on its platform.

Carrie Reichert, 52, who goes by the stage name Carrie Royale, threatened to leak photos of the duke which she claims were taken at a Las Vegas party of his over a decade ago.

She threatened to expose the photos of Harry, aged 27 at the time, on OnlyFans, claiming she was angry after he 'whitewashed' her from his memoir 'Spare' last year.

But Reichert, a dominatrix, has now been banned from the platform over her comments.

OnlyFans said in a statement: “The creator’s account has been deactivated and they have been banned from the platform for threatening to share non consensual intimate images.”

Reichert claims she was one of several strippers who had been invited to join the duke at his Wynn Hotel suite in 2012.

She said he was already naked when she arrived at the bash which at the time led to photos of the prince at the event being circulated in the media.

Reichert claims she kissed Harry while on the night out at the Encore suite at Wynn Las Vegas.

“I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff,” Reichart told The Sun.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect,” she told the outlet. “Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot.”

She continued: “These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them.”

“I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean… wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.

“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely.”

In 2022, the dominatrix auctioned off an alleged pair of the duke’s underwear, which she claims he stripped off during his Sin City strip.

“When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun,” she said at the time.

She said the prince has “become such a bore” since and that the underwear served as a reminder of when he “was the fun prince”.

An OnlyFans spokesperson said: “OnlyFans is uniquely designed to prevent the sharing of intimate images where consent has not been given.

“Creators are required to have the consent and age and identity details of any third party featured in explicit content that they choose to share on OnlyFans. We insist upon signed release forms/creator identity verification for all explicit content featuring third parties before content can be posted to the platform.”