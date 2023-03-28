Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking

28 March 2023, 16:57 | Updated: 28 March 2023, 17:18

The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell allegation as he attended day two of the lawsuit he and others are bringing against Associated Newspapers
The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell allegation as he attended day two of the lawsuit he and others are bringing against Associated Newspapers. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prince Harry has said the royal family "without a doubt" withheld information from him on phone hacking.

The Duke of Sussex, who has not been seen in the UK since the Queen's funeral, is among several people suing Associated Newspapers, the company that publishes the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

The seven claimants, who also include Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and Doreen Lawrence have made allegations of unlawful information gathering against the publisher.

In a witness statement submitted before his civil claim, the Duke of Sussex said that he was conditioned to accept his family's rule to "never complain, never explain" when dealing with the press.

But he said he became aware that he had a claim that he could bring in 2018.

Prince Harry, Liz Hurley, Sir Elton John and others are bringing the phone-hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail
Prince Harry, Liz Hurley, Sir Elton John and others are bringing the phone-hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail. Picture: Getty

"The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN's phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation," he said.

Addressing the matter of other phone hacking claims previously taken to court by members of the royal family, Harry added: "It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom."

He continued: "There was never any centralised discussion between us about who had brought claims as each office in the Institution is siloed. There is this misconception that we are all in constant communication with one another but that is not true."

The Duke yesterday claimed that the alleged hacking by AN had led to suspicion and paranoia among he and his loved ones.

Legal submissions heard in court yesterday revealed Harry says he suffered “suspicion and paranoia…caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles - friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers.”

Prince Harry's latest claims come months after his bestseller memoir made a series of damaging allegations against senior members of the Royal Family.
Prince Harry's latest claims come months after his bestseller memoir made a series of damaging allegations against senior members of the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

Specific claims made by the celebrities bringing the claim include:

  • Private investigators being hired to bug homes and cars
  • People being paid to listen to and record live, private telephone calls
  • Corrupt police officers with links to private investigators being paid to hand over sensitive information
  • People impersonating others in order to get access to sensitive medical information
  • Reading bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions illicitly and through manipulation

The group announced they were suing Associated Newspapers in October last year.

While there have been a number of damages claims over unlawful activity at newspapers in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal - most of which have settled - this is the first claim to be brought against Associated Newspapers.

Harry wore a grey suit and grey tie as he entered the Royal Courts of Justice today.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Marr has said younger people "have every reason to feel excluded and miffed", as they face a forbidding housing market, and more rights for landlords to kick out tenants under new plans.

Andrew Marr: Is Sunak's anti-social behaviour blitz just a legislative thump against the young on behalf of older people?
Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants die in fire at detention centre after mattresses set ablaze

Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humzah Yousaf (left)

Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf

Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro president: ‘Negligent’ EU has allowed Russian influence in Balkans

Portugal Attack

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Man places floral tribute at shooting school

Church pastor’s daughter among the dead in Nashville school shooting

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is "probably one of the most hated people in the country", his barrister has told a court.

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel is 'one of the most hated people in the country' but not guilty, jury told

Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Harrowing bodycam footage shows police kill Nashville school shooter after six massacred including three children

Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation

Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

NHS dentist prices are set to surge again

NHS dentist charges to increase again from April - see list of new prices

France Italy Extradition

France’s highest court refuses extradition of far-left Italian militants

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian space capsule hit by coolant leak returns safely to Earth

France Protests

French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and younger Julia (inset). Madeleine McCann (r)

Private detective reveals 'small detail' which convinced her woman may be Madeleine McCann

The damning report has raised concerns about the culture at UHB hospitals

'Corrosive' culture at University Hospitals Birmingham 'could put patients' safety at risk'

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky tours battle-scarred cities as Ukrainian offensive expected

Latest News

See more Latest News

LTN planters have been set alight in Rochdale

Revolt of the resident ‘freedom fighters’ as hated LTN planters are torched - and driver clashes with eco-activists
Lisbon's skyline at sunset

Police shoot suspect after two stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Pepsi has reduced the sugar content in its classic drink

'Zero demand for this': Backlash after Pepsi massively cut sugar in classic drink to provide 'healthy product'
Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre

London's new Superloop bus service unveiled by Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan reveals orbital 'Superloop' bus network around London suburbs

The dogs are believed to have been American bully-types

17 dogs seized after girl mauled in shocking attack in Manchester, with owner 'breeding XL bully dogs in caravan'
Farouk Abdulhak, the son of a billionaire, is the only suspect in the 2008 death of student Martine Via Magnussen

Billionaire’s son says student Martine Vik Magnussen's 2008 death was 'sex accident' as he admits involvement
Hale killed six people in the Nashville shooting

'Something bad is about to happen': Final messages from Nashville shooter show murderer's chilling warning
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, is one of the UK's three-starred venues

Michelin Guide 2023 results unveiled: See the full list of the UK's best restaurants

France Pensions

Thousands of police officers deployed as more marches and strikes held in France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit