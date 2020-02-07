Prince Harry 'says he's in therapy and left Royal life to protect Archie'

Prince Harry has reportedly said he is in therapy. Picture: PA

The Duke of Sussex has said he is receiving mental health treatment in an effort to heal from the trauma of losing his mother, it has been reported.

Prince Harry was at a JPMorgan sponsored Alternative Investment Summit in Miami, Florida, where he and the Duchess of Sussex were keynote speakers.

It was their first appearance since sensationally leaving the royal family and moving to Canada last month.

Expert sources told the New York Post the couple could have potentially been paid up to $500,000 for their speeches, although an official amount has not been confirmed.

Before Harry spoke at the event, said to have attended by billionaires, American breakfast show presenter Gayle King, who attended Meghan's baby shower in New York, introduced the duchess who spoke about her love for Harry, the US newspaper reported.

A source said: "Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

Harry reportedly said he left the Royal family so his son would not have to go through what he did. Picture: PA

"He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

"Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child."

In 2017, the 20th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales's death following a Paris car crash, Harry also spoke about how he had sought counselling after two years of "total chaos", having spent nearly two decades "not thinking" about the death of his mother.

The JPMorgan Wealth Conference was an event focused on education, building black wealth and investing in urban areas of America, and was described by one source as "all very hush-hush, with a lot of security."

They were reportedly flown from their current home in Vancouver, Canada, to Miami onboard JPMorgan's private jet, according to The Sun.

Details have not been released about why the couple attended the event but a number of charitable organisations have been featured at the event staged at the 1 Hotel in Miami's South Beach.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "I can confirm reports the Sussexes attended a JP Morgan gathering in Miami yesterday, where the Duke spoke."

A spokesman for JP Morgan declined to comment.

The Sussexes are living in Canada with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy in favour of financial freedom.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes' new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.