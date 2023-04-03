Prince Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage 'for one last night' during surprise trip to UK for court date

Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage, according to reports. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage, the home he and his wife Meghan Markle were evicted from, one last time after coming to the UK last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry was in court last week for a privacy and phone hacking case against Associated Newspapers, the owners of the Daily Mail, alongside several other defendants, including Elton John.

It is thought to have been the first time the Duke of Sussex was back in the UK since the Queen's funeral in September last year.

Harry's grandmother gave the couple Frogmore Cottage, which is in Windsor near the castle, as a wedding present when they got married in 2018.

But just last month King Charles told the couple, who now live in California, to vacate the property. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed this.

Harry and Meghan have been evicted. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Sussex was able to stay one last time at the cottage during the privacy case, the Telegraph reported.

He is also likely to have used the visit to organise his family's belongings so they could be shipped to the US more easily.

The house was converted into one home for Harry and Meghan, having previously been divided into separate apartments for royal staff.

The refurbishment cost £2.4 million of public money - but the couple only lived there for six months before moving to the US. They repaid the money.

Prince Andrew was reportedly offered Frogmore Cottage but declined the move.